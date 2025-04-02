2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Zimbabwean men and their South African associate have each been sentenced to five years in prison after being arrested while attempting to poach a rhino in South Africa's Limpopo province.The trio - Kholwani Mwembe (40) and Emmanuel Marombedze (36), both Zimbabweans, along with Stephen Tshoeu (49), a South African - were apprehended in March last year in the Steilloop area. Security officials recovered a firearm, ammunition, and a knife during the operation.Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng confirmed that the three pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit rhino poaching, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition in the Mahwelereng Regional Court."They were sentenced as follows: Conspiracy to commit a crime of rhino poaching—five years' imprisonment or a fine of R5,000; possession of a firearm without a license—four years' imprisonment or a fine of R4,000; and possession of ammunition without a permit—two years' imprisonment or a fine of R2,000. The sentences will run concurrently with the five-year term," said Lt Col Thakeng.The trio was arrested on March 22, 2024, around 11:00 PM during a joint operation involving the Limpopo Provincial Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit (STES), private security personnel, and SANParks officials. Their vehicle was intercepted, leading to the recovery of a .308 caliber firearm - reported stolen in Alldays in May 2023 - seven rounds of .308 ammunition, a silencer, a knife, and a Honda Jazz with Gauteng registration.The three accused were convicted on February 3, 2025, and officially sentenced on March 31.Authorities continue to intensify efforts to curb poaching in South Africa, with increased surveillance and strict penalties for offenders.