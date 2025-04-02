Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has launched a design competition inviting local designers to create the next Warriors kit and logo. The contest, titled "Warrior Pride Brand Design Battle," will run for six weeks, with the submission deadline set for May 15, 2025.The winning designer will receive a US$3,000 cash prize, official recognition for their work, and an all-expenses-paid trip to watch the Warriors' first match at AFCON 2026.ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi announced the initiative during a press conference in Harare on Thursday, emphasizing the need for fresh, bold, and innovative branding for the national team."We are looking for the boldest and most innovative brand designs for our national teams," ZIFA said in a social media statement.Competition DetailsDesign Requirements:Each submission must include:- A brand name and logo/icon.- A description of the design's inspiration.- Application of the brand on merchandise, including the following kits:- Home Kit: Primary colour - yellow.- Away Kit: Primary colour - green.- Alternative Kit:** Primary colour - white.Note: Designs must incorporate colours from the Zimbabwean flag.Submission Guidelines:- Digital designs only, submitted as high-resolution images (PDF format).- Email entries to: branddesign@zifafootball.org.zwJudging Criteria:- Creativity, adherence to guidelines, visual appeal, and incorporation of national symbols.