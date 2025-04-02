ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has applied to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) for a 25-year renewal of its licence to operate and maintain the 920-megawatt (MW) coal-fired Hwange Power Station Units I and II in Matabeleland North Province.In a public notice, ZERA said: "Notice is hereby issued in terms of Section 4(3) of the Electricity (Licensing) Regulations, 2008, published in Statutory Instrument 103 of 2008, that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has received an application for renewal of a generation licence from Zimbabwe Power Company (Private) Limited to operate and maintain the 920 MW coal-fired Hwange Power Station Units I and II in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province."The application was submitted under Section 48 of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19), which governs the licensing of electricity generation in Zimbabwe.The renewal of ZPC's licence to operate Hwange Power Station Units I and II for another 25 yearsThe renewal bid is a significant step toward strengthening Zimbabwe's energy generation security.The 920 MW generated by Hwange Power Station is a critical component of Zimbabwe's electricity grid, reducing dependence on imports and mitigating energy shortages.A 25-year renewal ensures continuity in power generation, allowing for long-term investment in infrastructure upgrades, maintenance and efficiency improvements.Added to that with a renewed licence, ZPC can secure funding and invest in modernising Hwange's ageing infrastructure, improving efficiency and reliability.