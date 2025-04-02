Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced plans to enhance compliance initiatives, including licensing at tollgates, as part of its goal to license one million vehicles by the end of 2025.The announcement was made during the "License and Win" promotion prize handover ceremony at the ZINARA Show Grounds office in Harare on Wednesday, where hundreds of winners from a total of 792,662 participating motorists received various prizes.Speaking at the event, ZINARA Chief Executive Officer Nkosinathi Ncube emphasized that the promotion was part of the agency's efforts to increase compliance and accountability among road users."We remain committed to innovation, transparency, and service excellence. These initiatives align with our strategic objective of licensing 1 million vehicles by year-end, while also rewarding responsible motorists," Ncube said.He highlighted the support received from stakeholders, expressing confidence that collaborative efforts would help achieve the one-million-vehicle licensing goal.The event was attended and sponsored by 10\10 Technologies, Steward Bank, Old Mutual, Cell Insurance, and National Building Society, among others.Meanwhile, Ncube announced that ZINARA would launch its fourth "License and Win" promotion in the third quarter of 2025."Between now and then, we will hold smaller campaigns at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and Zimbabwe Agricultural Show to leverage the vibrant business activities at these major events," he added.With these initiatives, ZINARA aims to promote a culture of road user accountability while ensuring a better road network for Zimbabwe.