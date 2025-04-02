Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced plans to enhance compliance initiatives, including licensing at tollgates, as part of its goal to license one million vehicles by the end of 2025.

The announcement was made during the "License and Win" promotion prize handover ceremony at the ZINARA Show Grounds office in Harare on Wednesday, where hundreds of winners from a total of 792,662 participating motorists received various prizes.

Speaking at the event, ZINARA Chief Executive Officer Nkosinathi Ncube emphasized that the promotion was part of the agency's efforts to increase compliance and accountability among road users.

"We remain committed to innovation, transparency, and service excellence. These initiatives align with our strategic objective of licensing 1 million vehicles by year-end, while also rewarding responsible motorists," Ncube said.

He highlighted the support received from stakeholders, expressing confidence that collaborative efforts would help achieve the one-million-vehicle licensing goal.

The event was attended and sponsored by 10\10 Technologies, Steward Bank, Old Mutual, Cell Insurance, and National Building Society, among others.

Meanwhile, Ncube announced that ZINARA would launch its fourth "License and Win" promotion in the third quarter of 2025.

"Between now and then, we will hold smaller campaigns at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and Zimbabwe Agricultural Show to leverage the vibrant business activities at these major events," he added.

With these initiatives, ZINARA aims to promote a culture of road user accountability while ensuring a better road network for Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa Sithembiso Nyoni

20 mins ago | 178 Views

ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Man attempts to kill mother-in-law

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Sulu Chimbetu working on Tsapo

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

DRC introduces $50 Visa requirement for Zimbabwean citizens

4 hrs ago | 716 Views

Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

8 hrs ago | 1229 Views

'Haunted family should take traditional route'

8 hrs ago | 637 Views

Man claims goblins forces him to sell grandmother's property

8 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa to lead 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

10 hrs ago | 691 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

11 hrs ago | 2692 Views

Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

11 hrs ago | 813 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

11 hrs ago | 1004 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

11 hrs ago | 477 Views

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZITF makes key appointments

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

BCC sinks US$600,000 on 4 refuse compactors

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mystery over council's vanished US$4,5m loan deepens

11 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign in Glen View

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector records growth

11 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimra's digital transformation boosts taxpayer engagement and compliance

11 hrs ago | 46 Views

New e-passport centres set to enhance service delivery

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimra targets US$7.155 billion in 2025 revenue collection drive

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 Bulawayo cop killers shot dead

12 hrs ago | 353 Views

Brother assaults sister over boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Trump unveils new global tariffs, Zimbabwe faces 18% reciprocal tax

12 hrs ago | 639 Views

Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show

12 hrs ago | 280 Views

R40,000 fine for Zimbabwean man who tried to smuggle cigarettes

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

South Africa's GNU at risk after parliament backs budget

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

02 Apr 2025 at 18:58hrs | 651 Views

Zimbabwe central bank rubbishes reports on cash deposit box seizures

02 Apr 2025 at 18:53hrs | 1635 Views

Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

02 Apr 2025 at 18:45hrs | 172 Views

The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

02 Apr 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1961 Views

Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

02 Apr 2025 at 18:16hrs | 376 Views

Chiwenga's dilemma: The cost of loyalty in Zimbabwe's political chess

02 Apr 2025 at 18:01hrs | 1475 Views

Mnangagwa purges CIO Deputy Director-General?

02 Apr 2025 at 17:57hrs | 5546 Views

Mpilo fake doctor appeals against conviction

02 Apr 2025 at 17:52hrs | 363 Views

BCC commissions 4 refuse compactors

02 Apr 2025 at 17:50hrs | 133 Views

Chipezeze not get distracted by Scottland select snub

02 Apr 2025 at 17:49hrs | 418 Views

NetOne expands OneMoney to boost rural financial inclusion

02 Apr 2025 at 15:51hrs | 159 Views