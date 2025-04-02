Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa fires Sithembiso Nyoni

by Staff reporter
16 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni from her position as Minister of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife with immediate effect.

The decision was made in terms of Section 340(1)(f), as read with Section 108(1)(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Nyoni's removal comes as part of the President's executive powers, but no official reason has been provided for her dismissal.

Nyoni, a long-serving government official, was appointed as Minister of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife in September 2023, having previously served as Minister of Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

The President's Office is yet to announce her replacement.



Source - byo24news

