Sithembiso Nyoni to become next VP?

by Ndou Paul

Could Nyoni Be Mnangagwa's Next VP Pick?



A Political Reshuffle in the Making?

The sudden removal of Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni from her position as Minister of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife has fueled speculation that she may be in line for a bigger role - possibly as Zimbabwe's next Vice President.President Emmerson Mnangagwa, through a press statement issued by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. M. Rushwaya, announced Nyoni's dismissal with immediate effect. However, the statement did not provide reasons for her removal, leading some political analysts to suggest that this could be a strategic move ahead of a major cabinet reshuffle.Speculation has been growing over the health of Vice President Kembo Mohadi, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that he is unwell. If Mohadi were to step down, it would create a vacancy in the Vice Presidency, and some believe Nyoni could be a top contender for the role.Nyoni is a senior ZANU-PF member with extensive experience in government, having served in various ministerial positions over the years. Her potential appointment could serve both political and regional balancing purposes, particularly as Mnangagwa looks to solidify his leadership ahead of future elections.Mnangagwa is known for his calculated political manoeuvres, and Nyoni's removal from her ministerial post may not be the end of her political career but rather a stepping stone to a more influential position.For now, government officials have not commented on the speculation, and Nyoni herself has remained silent on the matter. However, with VP Mohadi's reported health concerns, Zimbabweans will be watching closely to see whether Nyoni's exit from the ministry is a sign of a bigger appointment on the horizon.Stay tuned for more updates as the story unfolds.