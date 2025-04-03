Zimbabwean appointed Deputy Chair of GSMA Board

News / National

The GSM Association (GSMA), a leading global organisation in the telecommunications sector, has appointed Zimbabwean-born Ralph Mupita, the President and CEO of MTN Group, as the deputy chair of its board.Mupita follows in the footsteps of the late Sifiso Dabengwa, another Zimbabwean who previously led MTN, Africa's largest mobile network, and was a pioneer in South Africa's telecom industry.Originally from Mutare, Mupita is an engineer, corporate executive, and businessman. His tenure as deputy chair will run until 2026, during which he will support the board and chair in steering the organisation's strategic direction."This appointment is a great honour as it comes at a time of rapid developments in technology and increasing digital adoption across Africa," Mupita said. He emphasized the role of mobile technology in addressing societal challenges and unlocking Africa's potential, ensuring inclusivity in the journey towards a connected future.Mupita expressed his commitment to GSMA's vision, highlighting the organisation's crucial role in representing the global mobile ecosystem. "Together, we will continue to drive innovation and positive change in the industry," he added.GSMA Director General Vivek Badrinath congratulated Mupita on his appointment, noting his extensive experience and leadership as valuable assets to the board. “His experience will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry. I look forward to working closely with him and the board,” Badrinath stated.Mupita has led MTN Group as President and CEO since September 2020, following his tenure as the company's CFO from April 2017. Prior to joining MTN, he served as CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Engineering and an MBA from the University of Cape Town, along with completion of the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.GSMA represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide and plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of global telecommunications.