Hwindi President accuses ZIMRA official of unfairly seizing his car

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Musician Hwindi President has accused Tendai Kusosa, a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) official, of unjustly confiscating his vehicle despite having all the required paperwork. According to Hwindi President, he legally crossed the border with his car, and there was no wrongdoing on his part.

He claims that after filing an appeal, ZIMRA ignored him for three months before informing him that his Temporary Import Permit (TIP) had expired. To reclaim his vehicle, he was then asked to pay nearly $5,000 in fines, storage fees, and duties. However, he alleges that instead of returning the car, ZIMRA officials shared it among themselves.

Hwindi President argues that the TIP only expired because ZIMRA had locked up his car, preventing him from taking it back to South Africa in time. Now left without his vehicle while others allegedly drive it, he has expressed frustration, feeling powerless and mistreated.

Taking to Facebook, Hwindi President posted a fiery message directed at Tendai Kusosa and ZIMRA. He questioned why his car was seized in the first place if his paperwork was in order and why it was allegedly taken for personal use by officials. He vowed to seek revenge, insisting that the issue is far from over.

His post, written in Shona, expressed deep anger, stating, "Kutogovana zvavo mota yangu? Ko kana yanga isiri kudiwa muno, madii kuipisa zvenyu? (So they shared my car? If it was not wanted here, why not just destroy it?)"

Hwindi President further lamented that his attempts to appeal were ignored, and by the time ZIMRA responded, he was told that his TIP had expired, forcing him to pay hefty fees to recover his car. He questioned why he was being penalized for something beyond his control and accused ZIMRA of mistreating citizens as if they were enslaved in their own country.

He ended his post with a chilling warning, stating, "I'm going to do anything to revenge this. I mean anything chandokwanisa (anything within my power)."

ZIMRA has not yet responded to the allegations. The controversy has sparked widespread debate online, with many expressing concern over alleged corruption and abuse of power by customs officials. The matter remains unresolved, and Hwindi President insists he will not back down until justice is served.

Source - online
More on: #Hwindi, #Zimra, #Cae

