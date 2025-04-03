WhatsApp give away protestors

News / National

by Staff reporter

The majority of the 107 suspects arrested in connection with Monday's anti-government protests were identified through digital surveillance of WhatsApp group chats and social media activity, police have confirmed.The group at the centre of the unrest, code-named "Nyokayemabhunu," allegedly orchestrated violent demonstrations across parts of the country by mobilising members through an encrypted messaging platform. Authorities say the group was responsible for stoning police officers, barricading roads with burning tyres, and chanting inflammatory anti-government slogans.Police investigators reportedly infiltrated the group's WhatsApp chat, uncovering coordinated plans to incite chaos. The alleged ringleader, Knox Chiwero, is said to have operated the group using a South African-registered phone number - raising suspicions of potential cross-border influence. Chiwero and several other key figures remain at large.In a statement on Tuesday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more suspects had been identified, with efforts underway to apprehend them."Some of the suspects have since been identified through WhatsApp groups which they were using to send messages," said Comm Nyathi. "In Masvingo, we have identified two more suspects. Social media was being used to coordinate these criminal acts."He added that some group members also used online platforms to threaten individuals in their communities, further aggravating tensions.The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) recently issued a stern warning against cyberbullying and incitement of violence online, stating that offenders risk prosecution under existing cyber laws.According to Section 4 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23), cyberbullying offenders may face fines, up to 10 years imprisonment, or both.Comm Nyathi reiterated that law enforcement would not tolerate criminal behaviour disguised as protest."The law will certainly take its course on unruly elements who commit criminal acts under the guise of demonstrations," he said. "Police will continue to deploy officers in strategic positions to thwart any criminal activities."The protests, which erupted on March 31, resulted in isolated incidents of violence and property damage. According to police, 107 individuals were arrested across the country, with the majority detained at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square in Harare.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) commended the public for remaining calm during the unrest."The situation in the country remains peaceful and conducive for all socio-economic activities," said Comm Nyathi.Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority presented details of the protest's orchestration during court proceedings this week. Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje told the court that the group's members assembled at Robert Mugabe Square around 9:20 am, capturing photos and videos of the event which were later circulated on social media to incite further unrest.Police arrested 94 suspects at the protest site, with others later detained at their homes after being identified in footage posted online.Written submissions from both the State and defence are expected to be heard from Tuesday, with a bail ruling set for April 10.In a related case, four men from Chitungwiza appeared separately before Harare magistrate Ms Marehwanazvo Gofa for allegedly setting vehicles on fire at various business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands, and Goromonzi last Friday.Last Matarutse (40), Abel Jobe (47), Kizito Chinhanga (40), and Thomas Chanetsa (45) face charges of malicious damage to property and have been remanded in custody until April 14, pending bail applications at the High Court.Police investigations into both the protests and acts of vandalism are ongoing.