Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Naked rapist terrorises Mutare student teachers

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
Panic has gripped students at Mutare Teachers' College, particularly those living off-campus, after a terrifying incident involving a suspected rapist who reportedly attacks victims while naked and wearing a balaclava to conceal his identity.

The latest attack, confirmed by police, occurred in the Chinyausunzi area of Sakubva suburb, where two female students were confronted by the assailant in the dead of night. The shocking nature of the incident has heightened fears among both students and residents in the area.

According to Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the attacker broke into the students' rented apartment at around 11:30pm on March 29 while they were asleep.

"The assailant was naked, except for a grey monkey hat covering his face, and was armed with a knife," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. "He threatened to stab the complainants if they screamed and demanded money and valuables. Out of fear, the victims handed over US$36.00."

After robbing the students, the suspect allegedly forced them to remove their underwear and lie down. He then reportedly masturbated before raping one of the students without protection, and fled the scene  -  leaving behind a disturbing trail of blood.

The source of the bleeding is still unclear, but investigators suspect the assailant may have injured himself during the break-in.

"Significant bloodstains were observed on the floor, blankets, and wrapping cloth belonging to one of the complainants. A trail of blood extended approximately 70 metres from the scene," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

The victims discovered that the door to their apartment had been forced open. They immediately alerted a neighbour, who in turn contacted the authorities.

Sakubva police, along with the canine unit, responded to the scene and have launched a manhunt for the suspect. The case has shocked the local community, with many demanding increased police patrols and improved safety for students living off-campus.

College officials and student groups have called on landlords and local authorities to strengthen security in high-risk areas, while also urging students to report any suspicious individuals or activities.

Anyone with information that could assist police in apprehending the suspect is urged to contact the nearest police station.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Naked, #Rape, #Teachers

Comments


Must Read

WhatsApp give away protestors

34 secs ago | 0 Views

Hwindi President accuses ZIMRA official of unfairly seizing his car

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Deputy Chair of GSMA Board

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni to become next VP?

12 hrs ago | 3948 Views

Mnangagwa fires Sithembiso Nyoni

13 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

14 hrs ago | 936 Views

ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

14 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

14 hrs ago | 482 Views

2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

15 hrs ago | 297 Views

Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

15 hrs ago | 260 Views

State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 783 Views

Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

16 hrs ago | 290 Views

Man attempts to kill mother-in-law

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Sulu Chimbetu working on Tsapo

16 hrs ago | 123 Views

DRC introduces $50 Visa requirement for Zimbabwean citizens

16 hrs ago | 4332 Views

Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

20 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Haunted family should take traditional route'

21 hrs ago | 786 Views

Man claims goblins forces him to sell grandmother's property

21 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa to lead 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls

21 hrs ago | 462 Views

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

23 hrs ago | 840 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

24 hrs ago | 321 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

24 hrs ago | 3351 Views

Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

24 hrs ago | 949 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

24 hrs ago | 1262 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

24 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

24 hrs ago | 1743 Views

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

24 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

24 hrs ago | 257 Views

ZITF makes key appointments

24 hrs ago | 339 Views

BCC sinks US$600,000 on 4 refuse compactors

03 Apr 2025 at 08:18hrs | 209 Views

Mystery over council's vanished US$4,5m loan deepens

03 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 257 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign in Glen View

03 Apr 2025 at 08:13hrs | 147 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector records growth

03 Apr 2025 at 08:10hrs | 66 Views

Zimra's digital transformation boosts taxpayer engagement and compliance

03 Apr 2025 at 08:08hrs | 60 Views

New e-passport centres set to enhance service delivery

03 Apr 2025 at 08:06hrs | 215 Views

Zimra targets US$7.155 billion in 2025 revenue collection drive

03 Apr 2025 at 08:05hrs | 67 Views

2 Bulawayo cop killers shot dead

03 Apr 2025 at 08:03hrs | 421 Views

Brother assaults sister over boyfriend

03 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 335 Views

Trump unveils new global tariffs, Zimbabwe faces 18% reciprocal tax

03 Apr 2025 at 08:00hrs | 703 Views

Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show

03 Apr 2025 at 07:59hrs | 301 Views

R40,000 fine for Zimbabwean man who tried to smuggle cigarettes

03 Apr 2025 at 07:58hrs | 109 Views

South Africa's GNU at risk after parliament backs budget

03 Apr 2025 at 07:57hrs | 231 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

02 Apr 2025 at 18:58hrs | 663 Views

Zimbabwe central bank rubbishes reports on cash deposit box seizures

02 Apr 2025 at 18:53hrs | 2136 Views

Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

02 Apr 2025 at 18:45hrs | 173 Views

The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

02 Apr 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1995 Views

Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

02 Apr 2025 at 18:16hrs | 383 Views

Chiwenga's dilemma: The cost of loyalty in Zimbabwe's political chess

02 Apr 2025 at 18:01hrs | 1507 Views