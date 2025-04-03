Naked rapist terrorises Mutare student teachers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Panic has gripped students at Mutare Teachers' College, particularly those living off-campus, after a terrifying incident involving a suspected rapist who reportedly attacks victims while naked and wearing a balaclava to conceal his identity.The latest attack, confirmed by police, occurred in the Chinyausunzi area of Sakubva suburb, where two female students were confronted by the assailant in the dead of night. The shocking nature of the incident has heightened fears among both students and residents in the area.According to Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the attacker broke into the students' rented apartment at around 11:30pm on March 29 while they were asleep."The assailant was naked, except for a grey monkey hat covering his face, and was armed with a knife," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. "He threatened to stab the complainants if they screamed and demanded money and valuables. Out of fear, the victims handed over US$36.00."After robbing the students, the suspect allegedly forced them to remove their underwear and lie down. He then reportedly masturbated before raping one of the students without protection, and fled the scene - leaving behind a disturbing trail of blood.The source of the bleeding is still unclear, but investigators suspect the assailant may have injured himself during the break-in."Significant bloodstains were observed on the floor, blankets, and wrapping cloth belonging to one of the complainants. A trail of blood extended approximately 70 metres from the scene," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.The victims discovered that the door to their apartment had been forced open. They immediately alerted a neighbour, who in turn contacted the authorities.Sakubva police, along with the canine unit, responded to the scene and have launched a manhunt for the suspect. The case has shocked the local community, with many demanding increased police patrols and improved safety for students living off-campus.College officials and student groups have called on landlords and local authorities to strengthen security in high-risk areas, while also urging students to report any suspicious individuals or activities.Anyone with information that could assist police in apprehending the suspect is urged to contact the nearest police station.