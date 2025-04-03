Latest News Editor's Choice


Husband threatens suicide

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
A Harare woman has been granted a protection order against her husband after telling the Harare Civil Court that he had repeatedly assaulted, insulted, and threatened to kill her if she went ahead with plans to divorce him.

Gertrude Kamera approached the court seeking protection from her husband, Enerst Tapangwa, whom she described as emotionally and physically abusive. She told Magistrate Meenal Narotam that she feared for her life due to Tapangwa's escalating threats and erratic behaviour.

"I want to divorce him since he is too abusive; he always assaults and insults me even in front of other people," Kamera told the court. "Sometimes he beats me, saying that I should not even think of divorcing him and that I should continue to endure his abuse in silence."

She said her husband had threatened to commit suicide inside their home if she tried to leave him  -  and even more chillingly, he allegedly told her that if the suicide attempt failed, he would kill her instead.

Kamera also accused Tapangwa of withholding conjugal rights, disappearing from home for days, and making demeaning remarks about her role as a wife.

"He says that I am just like him, meaning that he no longer sees me as his wife anymore," she said.

Tapangwa did not dispute any of the allegations made by his wife during the court session.

In her ruling, Magistrate Narotam granted the protection order in favour of Kamera and issued a stern warning to Tapangwa, ordering him to cease all forms of abuse against his wife.

Gender rights advocates have welcomed the court's decision, stressing the importance of legal intervention in cases of domestic violence and emotional manipulation. They urged victims of abuse to speak out and seek protection through legal avenues.

Source - The Herald

