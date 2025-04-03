Zimbabwe prisons officer arrested for illegal sex booster drugs

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer stationed at Zvishavane Prisons has been sentenced to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended on condition he pays a US$250 fine, after he was caught in possession of illegal drugs and sex-enhancing pills.Energy Chivasa (29) was convicted on his own plea before Western Commonage Magistrate Archie Wochiwunga.Chivasa was arrested on April 1 during an impromptu search at the Khami Maximum Prison Complex exit gate. He was found carrying various unregistered medicines with an estimated street value of ZWG4 100.Prosecutor Ms Audrey Kufandikamwe told the court that officers on duty conducted a routine search and recovered an assortment of drugs and medical items from Chivasa's possession."On April 1, 2025, at around 1pm, members of the ZPCS police were on duty when they searched the accused and recovered unregistered medicine. The accused was then handed over to the CID Drugs and Narcotics Section," said Ms Kufandikamwe.Among the confiscated items were unregistered tablets including ibuprofen, amoxicillin, sex-enhancing pills, as well as syringes and needles.In his defence, Chivasa claimed he had acquired the drugs with the intention of starting a business for his wife.Magistrate Wochiwunga sentenced Chivasa to three months in prison, wholly suspended on the condition that he pays a US$250 fine or the equivalent in Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) currency by April 30, 2025.The case has raised concerns about the involvement of law enforcement personnel in the illegal distribution of pharmaceuticals and the potential risks to public health.