Bulawayo steps up efforts to revive Central and Centenary Parks

by Staff reporter
The City of Bulawayo has launched a major initiative to restore Central and Centenary Parks, two of the city's most iconic recreational spaces, following years of neglect that left the once-vibrant parks in a state of disrepair. The move comes with the appointment of a dedicated committee tasked with overseeing the redevelopment and management of the two parks.

Central and Centenary Parks, which lie between the city's Suburbs area and the Central Business District, were historically cherished green spaces where residents would gather for leisure, weddings, and study groups. Separated by the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road, the parks once featured lush lawns, shady trees, and the well-known Centenary Park fountain  -  a popular backdrop for wedding photos and family outings. Over time, however, the parks lost their charm, succumbing to overgrowth, poor maintenance, and reduced activity.

In response to public concern and a growing demand to restore the city's recreational spaces, Bulawayo City Council has formed a seven-member committee to manage the rehabilitation project. According to a recent council report, the committee will be chaired by Mr Jonathan Jere, with Mr Shepherd Ndlovu serving as his deputy. Mr Emmanuel Sibanda has been appointed secretary, assisted by Ms Laura Nyathi as vice secretary. Mr Nkosana Mazibisa will serve as treasurer, while Mr Martin Msere and Mrs Thobekile Moyo complete the team as members.

The committee is expected to drive the redevelopment efforts by engaging various stakeholders and partners, including corporate sponsors and community organisations. Council noted that as far back as November 2014, 18 organisations had expressed interest in partnering with the local authority to restore the parks. The newly formed committee will now work to revive those conversations and secure resources to support the revitalisation programme.

As part of its mandate, the committee will raise funds, assist in landscaping and tree planting, and ensure the approved redevelopment plans are implemented effectively. It will also be responsible for promoting the parks as safe and beautiful public spaces for relaxation and social interaction. Importantly, the committee will operate independently of council structures to avoid red tape and bureaucratic delays that may slow down the project.

Council has pledged to provide support through its Department of Parks and Recreational Services, which will supply tools, equipment, and plant materials needed for the parks' makeover. The committee will hold quarterly meetings to monitor progress and coordinate with city officials.

The community has welcomed the initiative with cautious optimism. Mrs Elina Mhlanga, a resident of Tshabalala suburb, said Centenary Park once stood as a proud symbol of Bulawayo's beauty and cultural heritage.

"Centenary Park used to be the pride of the city in its heyday before council abandoned it. It was a place where we would go for photos and family time. Now it's almost forgotten. We hope council will follow through and restore it so we can enjoy it once again," she said.

For years, Central and Centenary Parks provided much-needed open space for Bulawayo's residents, from students at nearby institutions such as Bulawayo Polytechnic and NUST, to families looking for peaceful places to unwind. With the new redevelopment effort now underway, the city hopes to breathe new life into these landmarks and restore their place at the heart of Bulawayo's social and cultural life.

Source - The Chronicle
