Bosso CEO suspended over transfer fee irregularities?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club has reportedly suspended its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Moyo, amid allegations of financial impropriety involving the transfer fees of two players acquired from Bulawayo Chiefs.According to reliable sources within the club, the decision to suspend Moyo was made during a joint meeting of the Highlanders board and executive committee held at the club's offices on Thursday evening. The suspension is pending further investigations into a financial transaction that allegedly short-changed Bulawayo Chiefs by US$5,000.The controversy centres around a transfer deal involving two players for which Bulawayo Chiefs were reportedly due to receive US$23,000. However, the club is said to have received only US$18,000, raising questions about the handling of the transaction.Sources close to the matter allege that two separate invoices were drawn up during the deal. One invoice, reflecting the full US$23,000, was used for internal requisition at Highlanders, while Bulawayo Chiefs were issued an invoice for only US$18,000. The discrepancy has triggered concerns of possible mismanagement or deliberate manipulation of funds.The club has not yet issued an official statement, but internal investigations are said to be underway to determine Moyo's role in the financial anomaly and whether disciplinary or legal action will follow.Moyo's suspension comes at a critical time for Highlanders, who have been working to stabilize their financial and administrative operations while competing in a tightly contested Premier Soccer League season.Further developments are expected as the club completes its probe into the matter.