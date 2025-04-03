Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso CEO suspended over transfer fee irregularities?

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Highlanders Football Club has reportedly suspended its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Moyo, amid allegations of financial impropriety involving the transfer fees of two players acquired from Bulawayo Chiefs.

According to reliable sources within the club, the decision to suspend Moyo was made during a joint meeting of the Highlanders board and executive committee held at the club's offices on Thursday evening. The suspension is pending further investigations into a financial transaction that allegedly short-changed Bulawayo Chiefs by US$5,000.

The controversy centres around a transfer deal involving two players for which Bulawayo Chiefs were reportedly due to receive US$23,000. However, the club is said to have received only US$18,000, raising questions about the handling of the transaction.

Sources close to the matter allege that two separate invoices were drawn up during the deal. One invoice, reflecting the full US$23,000, was used for internal requisition at Highlanders, while Bulawayo Chiefs were issued an invoice for only US$18,000. The discrepancy has triggered concerns of possible mismanagement or deliberate manipulation of funds.

The club has not yet issued an official statement, but internal investigations are said to be underway to determine Moyo's role in the financial anomaly and whether disciplinary or legal action will follow.

Moyo's suspension comes at a critical time for Highlanders, who have been working to stabilize their financial and administrative operations while competing in a tightly contested Premier Soccer League season.

Further developments are expected as the club completes its probe into the matter.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

44 secs ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo steps up efforts to revive Central and Centenary Parks

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe prisons officer arrested for illegal sex booster drugs

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Husband threatens suicide

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Naked rapist terrorises Mutare student teachers

5 mins ago | 0 Views

WhatsApp give away protestors

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Hwindi President accuses ZIMRA official of unfairly seizing his car

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Deputy Chair of GSMA Board

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni to become next VP?

12 hrs ago | 3998 Views

Mnangagwa fires Sithembiso Nyoni

13 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

14 hrs ago | 950 Views

ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

14 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

14 hrs ago | 484 Views

2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

15 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

15 hrs ago | 297 Views

Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

15 hrs ago | 262 Views

State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 788 Views

Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

16 hrs ago | 291 Views

Man attempts to kill mother-in-law

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

Sulu Chimbetu working on Tsapo

16 hrs ago | 125 Views

DRC introduces $50 Visa requirement for Zimbabwean citizens

16 hrs ago | 4412 Views

Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

21 hrs ago | 1665 Views

'Haunted family should take traditional route'

21 hrs ago | 789 Views

Man claims goblins forces him to sell grandmother's property

21 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa to lead 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls

21 hrs ago | 462 Views

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

24 hrs ago | 321 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

24 hrs ago | 3359 Views

Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

24 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

24 hrs ago | 1264 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

24 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

24 hrs ago | 1773 Views

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

03 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 217 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

03 Apr 2025 at 08:21hrs | 257 Views

ZITF makes key appointments

03 Apr 2025 at 08:20hrs | 340 Views

BCC sinks US$600,000 on 4 refuse compactors

03 Apr 2025 at 08:18hrs | 210 Views

Mystery over council's vanished US$4,5m loan deepens

03 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 257 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign in Glen View

03 Apr 2025 at 08:13hrs | 147 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector records growth

03 Apr 2025 at 08:10hrs | 66 Views

Zimra's digital transformation boosts taxpayer engagement and compliance

03 Apr 2025 at 08:08hrs | 60 Views

New e-passport centres set to enhance service delivery

03 Apr 2025 at 08:06hrs | 215 Views

Zimra targets US$7.155 billion in 2025 revenue collection drive

03 Apr 2025 at 08:05hrs | 67 Views

2 Bulawayo cop killers shot dead

03 Apr 2025 at 08:03hrs | 422 Views

Brother assaults sister over boyfriend

03 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 335 Views

Trump unveils new global tariffs, Zimbabwe faces 18% reciprocal tax

03 Apr 2025 at 08:00hrs | 703 Views

Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show

03 Apr 2025 at 07:59hrs | 302 Views

R40,000 fine for Zimbabwean man who tried to smuggle cigarettes

03 Apr 2025 at 07:58hrs | 109 Views

South Africa's GNU at risk after parliament backs budget

03 Apr 2025 at 07:57hrs | 232 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

02 Apr 2025 at 18:58hrs | 663 Views