ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to empowering young people to lead, protect and develop the nation, as preparations gear up for the upcoming International Youth Summit on Land and Economic Development to be held in Harare from May 23 to 26.Speaking after a courtesy call from South Africa's ANC Youth League President, Cde Collin Malatji, at State House yesterday, President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of youth involvement in national development and economic participation.Writing on his official X account, the President said their discussions centred on Zimbabwe's policies on youth empowerment, particularly in land access, entrepreneurship, and economic inclusion."Our discussions also laid the foundation for the upcoming International Youth Summit on Land and Economic Freedom to be held in Harare from May 23 to 26," he said.Cde Malatji, who is in the country to endorse and assist in preparations for the summit, expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for prioritising youth development. He commended the Zimbabwean Government's efforts to integrate young people into the mainstream economy, especially through agriculture and land reform initiatives."One of the issues we discussed with the President is how Zimbabwe survived the Government of National Unity in 2008. As you know, South Africa is currently navigating a similar phase, where various political parties are working towards forming a Government of National Unity," said Cde Malatji.He lauded the Zimbabwean Government for its support of youth agricultural initiatives, referencing the handover of 72 tractors and 10 combine harvesters valued at US$7.4 million in Hatcliffe on Wednesday. The equipment was given to youth agricultural groups across the provinces under the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme."The youth are expected to run the food basket of Zimbabwe in terms of food security," Malatji noted. "I was impressed by the seriousness with which Zimbabwe has taken the land question. There is tangible progress."Cde Malatji also underscored the importance of unity between youth wings of liberation movements, praising the relationship between Zanu-PF and the ANC Youth League. "President Mnangagwa encouraged us to keep working together and assured us that our future is bright," he said.He further called on Zimbabweans living in South Africa to support Zimbabwe's development agenda rather than engaging in protests abroad. "We must build and not destroy. We encourage young people in the diaspora to come home and work with the Government," he said.Chairperson of the Africa Youth Congress, Cde Taurai Kandishaya, said preparations for the International Youth Summit are progressing well. "We are finalising arrangements and working closely with our South African counterparts," he said.President Mnangagwa has been a vocal advocate for youth participation in the country's economic transformation, launching initiatives such as the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme. The programme includes a 50 percent Government subsidy on agricultural machinery to assist young farmers in boosting productivity and contributing to national food security.The summit in May is expected to bring together youth leaders from across Africa to share ideas and craft policies that promote economic inclusion and land ownership for young people across the continent.