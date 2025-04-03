Woman missing after crocodile attack

News / National

by Staff reporter

A woman is missing and feared dead after being attacked by a crocodile while fetching water from Lake Kariba near Fothergill Island on Thursday evening, in yet another tragic incident on the country's largest water body.According to eyewitness Josphat Muleya, who was fishing nearby at the time of the attack, the woman was snatched by the crocodile in full view of stunned onlookers."I heard her screaming and rushed to help but it was too late," Muleya said. "The crocodile had already dragged her into the water."The victim's identity has not yet been publicly disclosed, but sources close to the family revealed that she had suffered another tragedy just last year when her husband drowned after a vessel capsized on the same lake.Following that incident, spiritual leaders reportedly advised the woman to avoid Lake Kariba for nine months, claiming she was being haunted by a malevolent spirit and required a cleansing period. It remains unclear whether she had observed the full mourning period or had returned to the lake prematurely.The community is reeling from the loss, especially given the series of fatal incidents that have plagued Lake Kariba in recent months. Just last month, a person went missing after a boat capsized during a storm, and in November 2019, two fishermen drowned after a powerful wave overturned their fishing rig.Many of these incidents have been attributed to unpredictable weather, poor vessel maintenance, and overcrowding. Authorities have frequently urged caution, particularly during the rainy season when the lake becomes even more treacherous.The latest attack has reignited concerns about the safety of lakeside communities and the increasing frequency of crocodile encounters. Parks and Wildlife Management officials are reportedly working with local search teams to locate the woman's body.Meanwhile, the local community has rallied to support the grieving family. "This is devastating," said a resident. "She had already gone through so much. We are heartbroken."As the search continues, calls are growing for enhanced safety measures, including increased patrols, the setting up of crocodile warning signs, and better public awareness campaigns to reduce the risks posed by both natural elements and wildlife in and around Lake Kariba.