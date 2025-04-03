Blessed Mhlanga seeks bail after High Court denial

News / National

Senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who has been in remand prison since his arrest on February 24, is back at the Harare Magistrates Court seeking bail after the High Court recently denied his application.Mhlanga, who works for Heart & Soul TV (HStv), an online radio and TV channel under the Alpha Media Holdings stable, is facing a charge of incitement to violence under section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. He was arrested in connection with the unlawful recording and distribution of a video featuring Blessed Runesu Geza, a war veteran and vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The video was reportedly uploaded on HStv's YouTube channel.During his initial appearance in court, Harare Magistrate Farai Gwitima denied Mhlanga bail, citing concerns that he might interfere with witnesses.Mhlanga's lawyer, Chris Mhike, appealed the decision at the High Court, arguing that there were no compelling reasons to keep Mhlanga in detention. However, in a ruling delivered by Justice Gibson Mandaza, the High Court judge upheld the lower court's decision, asserting that the State had a strong case against Mhlanga.Justice Mandaza stated, "The offence is that as an employee of HStv, he transmitted violent messages. There is no absurdity in this." He further emphasized that the essence of the charge lies in the transmission of data messages that allegedly led to the incitement of violence, regardless of whether violence had actually occurred.The ruling has sparked concern among press freedom advocates, who argue that Mhlanga's continued detention could have a chilling effect on freedom of expression, particularly in light of the growing concerns over media censorship in Zimbabwe.Mhlanga remains in remand prison as he prepares to return to court for his bail hearing. His case has drawn significant attention from journalists, human rights organizations, and political analysts, many of whom see it as part of a broader pattern of government efforts to suppress dissenting voices in the media.