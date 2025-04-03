Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Why is Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa facing pressure to resign?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is facing what experts say is the biggest threat to his rule yet as a succession battle erupts ahead of general elections scheduled for 2028.

Recent manoeuvrings by the president and his supporters to extend his rule to 2030 have led to calls and protests from within his party for the president to step down or be forced to do so. The upheavals have seen the dismissal of top security officials, a move experts say Mnangagwa is taking to avoid being overthrown in a coup.

The president has long faced criticism from Zimbabweans, but dissent within his Zanu-PF party is rare, and public calls for demonstrations against him are unprecedented. On Monday, demonstrators took to the streets in protests called by a top Zanu-PF member.

Zimbabwe has for decades been mired in political crises that have led to economic stagnation, a dearth of jobs, and general government dysfunction. Hyperinflation over the past two decades has pushed the South African country's economy to its knees and wiped out the savings of common people.

"Zimbabweans are tired and need a messiah," Blessing Vava, director of human rights group Crisis Zimbabwe, told Al Jazeera.

Here's what to know about the latest crisis:

What's the problem with Zanu-PF?

An internal split within the ruling Zanu-PF party, which has held power since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, is driving the current crisis.

Two main factions are at loggerheads, one supporting a prolonged term for Mnangagwa, 82, and another one supporting the ascendancy of Constantino Chiwenga, his 68-year-old vice president.

Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 amid promises of democratic and economic reforms. However, critics say corruption levels have remained high, the opposition has been targeted, and the economy has continued to slide.

Can Mnangagwa rule beyond 2028?

Zimbabwe's constitution has a two-term limit for presidents. Mnangagwa is currently in his second elected term, which ends in 2028 when elections are due.

However, some members of the Zanu-PF party have been chanting a "2030 agenda" since last year, saying the president should stay in power for a third term to continue his reforms, although that would violate the constitution.

At a conference in December, the party officially adopted a motion to extend Mnangagwa's rule till 2030. That's subject to the approval of the Senate and a national referendum, but the motion has prompted nationwide debate and controversy.

Who is Blessed "Bombshell" Geza?

Within Zanu-PF, a dissenting faction led by Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, a liberation war veteran and senior party member, has since held conferences to speak out against Mnangagwa. He has accused the government of being corrupt and called on people to protest. In one video published on social media, he regretted supporting the president's rise to power.

"As soon as he [Mnangagwa] had the taste of power, he escalated corruption, forgot the people, and only remembered his family," Geza said. The politician said Mnangagwa would be forced out and accused him of "surrendering" power to his wife and kids, who he said are powerful behind-the-scene actors in the president's third term bid.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, alongside her husband and several other government officials, were sanctioned by the United States in March 2024 for alleged involvement in illicit diamond and gold networks. In 2023, an Al Jazeera investigation revealed that Zimbabwean officials were using smuggling gangs to sell the country's gold to soften the impact of sanctions.

However, Geza's critics point out that he, too, is part of the establishment that has long controlled Zimbabwe. Analyst Takura Zhangazha told Al Jazeera that Geza's opposition is gaining broader traction only because it comes at a time when the country's national economy is also struggling – which Zimbabweans blame on the ruling government. Any support that Geza's calls for Mnangagwa to resign gets is not because people believe he will fight for them, he added.

"Mr Geza is representative of [the government] in the public eye," Zhangazha said. "So he does not have an organic or popular authenticity."

Zanu-PF officials, as well as Mnangagwa, have called Geza's taunts "treasonous". The politician, who has now reportedly gone into hiding, was ousted from the party on March 7. He is wanted by the police on several charges, including "undermining the authority of the president" and for allegedly inciting public violence.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has shuffled the country's national security leadership. General Anselem Sanyatwe, commander of the presidential guard, was fired last week. Earlier, Godwin Matanga, chief of police, and Isaac Moyo, head of the intelligence service, were dismissed.

What happened on Monday?

Geza had, in recent weeks, called for mass demonstrations this week against President Mnangagwa. By Friday, security officials had poured onto the streets, conducting stop-and-search on vehicles in the capital, Harare.

On Monday, some demonstrators gathered at the city's Robert Mugabe Square, even as social media videos showed armoured tanks rolling down the streets as security was beefed up.

Most people, however, chose to stay at home to avoid potential violence. Businesses and offices were completely shut down across the country, as a result, although authorities had urged people to go to work. Vava, of Crisis Zimbabwe, said many Zimbabweans are fed up with Zanu-PF's power struggles, but that they had protested in their way.

"Zimbabweans feel cheated, and they don't want to be used again," Vava said. "But the shutdown was also a success. By choosing to stay at home, what we saw was also Zimbabweans demonstrating, saying that we don't want to be dragged into your internal battles."

Meanwhile, those who gathered were forcefully dispersed with tear gas. Police also arrested dozens of others. On Tuesday, officials said they had arrested 95 protesters on charges of "public violence" and "breaches of peace". Officials said some people were arrested at the site of the demonstrations, while others were picked up because of their social media posts.

State-owned newspapers, such as the Zimbabwe Herald, reported that the protests were a "failure". Reacting to the low numbers, government spokesperson Farai Muroiwa Marapira said in a post on X that the demonstrators were "put to shame".

Why is the current crisis evoking memories of Robert Mugabe's ouster?

To many, the current crisis is reminiscent of the fall of the late Robert Mugabe, who held onto power for 37 years before being deposed in a coup in 2017.

Mugabe, who was forced out at the age of 93, led the country's fight for independence. However, his subsequent rule was characterised by the repression of opposition members, election rigging, corruption and economic stagnancy. He refused to give up the presidency for decades.

Mnangagwa was a longtime ally of Mugabe and served as defence minister and then vice president in the final years of Mugabe's rule. He had close ties to the military.

However, the two men fell out over who would succeed Mugabe: Mnangwaga was backed by the army on the one hand, while Mugabe wanted to hand over to his wife Grace Mugabe on the other.

On November 6, 2017, Mugabe dismissed Mnangagwa, triggering the beginning of his downfall. A week later, the armed forces seized control, and Mnangagwa took power.

Now, the president, too, appears caught in the same spiral. Although he had once promised to hand over power to Vice President Chiwenga, who was a major player in the Mugabe coup, Mnangagwa has since changed his tune, analysts say.

Chiwenga, who Geza claims to be speaking for, has not publicly stated his desire to run for president or spoken out against Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is unlikely to be successful in prolonging his rule because of a citizenry fed up with political machinations and because of the deep internal splits in Zanu-PF, Vava told Al Jazeera.

"People don't want the 2030 agenda," he said. "It will be a battle for survival for Mnangagwa."

Source - Al Jazeera

Comments


Must Read

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

45 mins ago | 41 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

45 mins ago | 41 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe will never be free with more analysts than activists

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zanu-PF laughs off Geza's bid to remove Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwean wins South Africa's Betway PSL player of the month

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

17 Malawians to spend over two weeks in Zimbabwe jail

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Blessed Mhlanga seeks bail after High Court denial

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Woman missing after crocodile attack

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mangoma slams ZETDC over US$25 inspection fee

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso CEO suspended over transfer fee irregularities?

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bulawayo steps up efforts to revive Central and Centenary Parks

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe prisons officer arrested for illegal sex booster drugs

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Husband threatens suicide

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Naked rapist terrorises Mutare student teachers

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

WhatsApp give away protestors

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Hwindi President accuses ZIMRA official of unfairly seizing his car

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Deputy Chair of GSMA Board

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni to become next VP?

16 hrs ago | 4917 Views

Mnangagwa fires Sithembiso Nyoni

17 hrs ago | 2876 Views

Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

18 hrs ago | 1095 Views

ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

19 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

19 hrs ago | 706 Views

2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

19 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

19 hrs ago | 318 Views

Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

20 hrs ago | 298 Views

State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 926 Views

Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

20 hrs ago | 309 Views

Man attempts to kill mother-in-law

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

Sulu Chimbetu working on Tsapo

20 hrs ago | 139 Views

DRC introduces $50 Visa requirement for Zimbabwean citizens

21 hrs ago | 7865 Views

Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

03 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 1739 Views

'Haunted family should take traditional route'

03 Apr 2025 at 11:35hrs | 858 Views

Man claims goblins forces him to sell grandmother's property

03 Apr 2025 at 11:35hrs | 406 Views

Mnangagwa to lead 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls

03 Apr 2025 at 11:34hrs | 503 Views

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

03 Apr 2025 at 09:35hrs | 887 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

03 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 328 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

03 Apr 2025 at 08:35hrs | 4187 Views

Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

03 Apr 2025 at 08:31hrs | 981 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

03 Apr 2025 at 08:28hrs | 1378 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

03 Apr 2025 at 08:26hrs | 362 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

03 Apr 2025 at 08:25hrs | 2968 Views

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

03 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 236 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

03 Apr 2025 at 08:21hrs | 283 Views