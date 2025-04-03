17 Malawians to spend over two weeks in Zimbabwe jail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Seventeen Malawian nationals arrested on Sunday for entering Zimbabwe without valid travel documents have been remanded in custody until April 16 as authorities seek a Chewa interpreter to assist with their case.The group was apprehended after the bus they were traveling in, the Malawian-registered Achisi Bus, was involved in a fatal accident on March 30. Police officers attending the scene of the crash discovered that 17 of the passengers did not possess valid travel documents, prompting their arrest.The incident occurred along the Harare-Chirundu Road, near the 165 km peg, where the bus crashed. Authorities are investigating suspicions of human trafficking after the bus driver fled the scene, further complicating the case.The Malawian nationals appeared before the Karoi Magistrates' Court, where they were remanded in custody as authorities continue their search for a Chewa interpreter. The presence of an interpreter is necessary to facilitate communication as many of the detainees speak Chewa, a language spoken predominantly in Malawi.In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) confirmed the arrests and the ongoing investigation. "Seventeen Malawian nationals were arrested and appeared before the Karoi Magistrates' Court after they were found without valid travel documents following a fatal bus accident on the 30th of March, 2025," the NPA said.The group's arrest highlights a growing issue of illegal immigration, with many foreign nationals attempting to enter Zimbabwe on their way to neighboring South Africa in search of better opportunities. Zimbabwe remains a critical transit route for migrants hoping to cross into South Africa, which has led to an increase in illegal border crossings.The incident also sheds light on the challenges faced by Zimbabwean immigration authorities, as many illegal immigrants often remain in custody for extended periods while awaiting deportation. Immigration chief director Respect Gono revealed last year that as of September 23, there were 368 jailed illegal immigrants in Zimbabwe. Of these, 274 were awaiting deportation, 61 were serving prison sentences, and 33 were awaiting trial for various offenses.As authorities continue to investigate the case, the fate of the 17 Malawian nationals remains uncertain, with their next court appearance scheduled for April 16, 2025.