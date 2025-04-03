Zimbabwean wins South Africa's Betway PSL player of the month

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has been named South Africa's Betway Premiership Player of the Month for March after an outstanding performance that saw him secure four clean sheets in four matches.Chipezeze's remarkable saves played a pivotal role in Magesi FC's battle for survival in the Premiership, with the goalkeeper emerging as the best in his position during the period. His clean sheet streak has been vital for his team's defensive stability, and his performances were key in helping Magesi FC improve their standing in the league."Chipezeze, Magesi FC's goalkeeper, secured the Player of the Month award for an impressive four clean sheets in four matches in the month of March and has been a key figure as the last line of defence," announced South Africa's Premier Soccer League (PSL).His performances included acrobatic saves and composed goalkeeping, most notably in a 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs where his side only conceded one goal. Despite the defeat, Chipezeze's heroic efforts were crucial in keeping Magesi FC competitive in the league.The Zimbabwean goalkeeper triumphed over strong competition from Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams to clinch the prestigious award.In addition to Chipezeze's success, Magesi FC's coach Owen Da Gama was also recognized for his exceptional efforts, as he was voted the PSL Coach of the Month for March.Chipezeze's stellar performance adds another accolade to his growing reputation in South African football and strengthens his position as one of the top goalkeepers in the Betway Premiership.