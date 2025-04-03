Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF laughs off Geza's bid to remove Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has dismissed war veteran Blessed Geza's bid to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa, presenting a united front despite growing signs of factionalism within the ruling party. Geza, a former Central Committee member, has been vocal in his criticism of Mnangagwa's leadership, accusing the government of corruption and mismanagement, and has called for nationwide demonstrations, which led to a stayaway on Monday.

Geza, who was expelled from the party, has been at the forefront of efforts to challenge Mnangagwa's leadership, even pledging to remove him from power. However, his calls for action have been mocked by the ruling party, with Zanu-PF officials asserting that the demonstrations were a failure and lacked popular support.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa addressed the issue during a recent press conference in Harare, emphasizing the party's unity despite the ongoing internal rifts. Mutsvangwa suggested that Geza's attempts to challenge the leadership were part of a broader trend of individuals within the party testing the waters with new ideas, but emphasized that the party remained resolute and united behind President Mnangagwa.

"Zanu-PF is a mass party; we are not a vanguard party. Along the way, in a mass party, there are bound to be other individuals who may have certain ideas, and every once in a while, they may try to test their mettle along those ideas. But in this instance, the party has shown that it is very much united," Mutsvangwa said. "We are proceeding with the affairs of the party in a united way, and the rejection of that individual and his agenda of thuggery - of unprocedural removal of leadership from power - was rejected by the people."

While Zanu-PF leadership projects an image of unity, reports of factionalism within the party have been circulating. One faction is said to be advocating for an extension of President Mnangagwa's rule beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, while another faction is pushing for leadership renewal within the party. Geza is said to be leading the group that believes Mnangagwa should step down before the end of his final term.

The internal divisions, however, have not been publicly acknowledged by the party's top leadership, which continues to emphasize the party's cohesiveness in the face of growing discontent among some party members and Zimbabweans in general. Despite the official rejection of Geza's actions, observers have pointed to the stayaway as a sign of discontent within the country, fueling speculation about potential challenges to Mnangagwa's presidency in the future.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

45 mins ago | 41 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

45 mins ago | 41 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe will never be free with more analysts than activists

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwean wins South Africa's Betway PSL player of the month

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

17 Malawians to spend over two weeks in Zimbabwe jail

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa facing pressure to resign?

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Blessed Mhlanga seeks bail after High Court denial

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Woman missing after crocodile attack

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mangoma slams ZETDC over US$25 inspection fee

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso CEO suspended over transfer fee irregularities?

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bulawayo steps up efforts to revive Central and Centenary Parks

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe prisons officer arrested for illegal sex booster drugs

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Husband threatens suicide

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Naked rapist terrorises Mutare student teachers

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

WhatsApp give away protestors

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Hwindi President accuses ZIMRA official of unfairly seizing his car

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Deputy Chair of GSMA Board

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni to become next VP?

16 hrs ago | 4917 Views

Mnangagwa fires Sithembiso Nyoni

17 hrs ago | 2876 Views

Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

18 hrs ago | 1095 Views

ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

19 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

19 hrs ago | 706 Views

2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

19 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

19 hrs ago | 318 Views

Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

20 hrs ago | 298 Views

State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 926 Views

Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

20 hrs ago | 309 Views

Man attempts to kill mother-in-law

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

Sulu Chimbetu working on Tsapo

20 hrs ago | 139 Views

DRC introduces $50 Visa requirement for Zimbabwean citizens

21 hrs ago | 7866 Views

Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

03 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 1739 Views

'Haunted family should take traditional route'

03 Apr 2025 at 11:35hrs | 858 Views

Man claims goblins forces him to sell grandmother's property

03 Apr 2025 at 11:35hrs | 406 Views

Mnangagwa to lead 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls

03 Apr 2025 at 11:34hrs | 504 Views

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

03 Apr 2025 at 09:35hrs | 887 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

03 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 328 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

03 Apr 2025 at 08:35hrs | 4188 Views

Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

03 Apr 2025 at 08:31hrs | 981 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

03 Apr 2025 at 08:28hrs | 1378 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

03 Apr 2025 at 08:26hrs | 362 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

03 Apr 2025 at 08:25hrs | 2968 Views

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

03 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 236 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

03 Apr 2025 at 08:21hrs | 283 Views