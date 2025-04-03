Latest News Editor's Choice


Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A well-known medical practitioner in Bulawayo has filed an application at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court seeking a downward variation of his maintenance obligations from US$500 to US$200, citing severe financial constraints that he says are threatening the survival of his medical practice.

The maintenance in question is for his teenage daughter, whom he fathered with his ex-wife. The current maintenance order has been in effect since 2013, and the doctor is reportedly in arrears amounting to approximately US$38,000. He is yet to face charges for defaulting on the order.

According to court documents filed ahead of the scheduled hearing set for Friday morning, the doctor argues that he is no longer in a financial position to meet the original terms of the maintenance order.

"I am on the verge of closing my practice and can no longer manage to pay the current maintenance amount due to financial constraints," reads part of the affidavit submitted by the doctor.

Sources close to the case indicate that the doctor's financial troubles have intensified over the past year, with dwindling patient numbers and rising operational costs blamed for the downturn in his once-thriving practice.

Legal experts say the court will have to weigh the doctor's financial status against the best interests of the child, a key consideration in maintenance variation applications.

The matter is expected to draw significant public interest given the doctor's prominence in the community and the substantial arrears involved.

Source - the chronicle

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

45 mins ago | 41 Views



