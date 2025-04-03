Latest News Editor's Choice


150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

by Sgtaff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The remains of over 150 liberation war fighters, who lost their lives during intense battles in the Ruwombwe Mountain region of Makoni West Constituency, are set to be exhumed and reburied with full honors. The process, which began on Wednesday, will ensure that these heroes are finally given the dignified burials they deserve after decades of lying in shallow graves.

Makoni District was a significant battleground during the liberation war, with fierce confrontations taking place in areas like Nyazura and Headlands, where white commercial farmers resisted the influx of freedom fighters determined to liberate the land. Ruwombwe Mountain served as a strategic base for the comrades, who used it as a meeting point before heading to Mozambique or being deployed to different sectors of the war.

Chairman of the Manicaland Identification, Verification, Exhumation, and Reburial of Fallen Heroes Trust, Gift Kagweda, confirmed the exhumation process was underway after Zimbabwe National Army engineers cleared the area for the operation. He explained that over 150 war veterans and war collaborators, who were buried in shallow graves, are being exhumed from this historical site.

"The exhumation process started on Wednesday after engineers from Zimbabwe National Army cleared the ground. Ruwombwe was a strategic base, and comrades were deployed from there to different sectors. As a result, many of them were laid to rest in shallow graves," said Kagweda.

The exhumation effort has received strong backing from the traditional leadership, which has long advocated for proper reburials for the fallen heroes. According to Kagweda, the local community has been calling for these comrades to be given decent reburials in the same mountain to preserve the historical significance of the area. The hope is that Ruwombwe will eventually be declared a national shrine to honor the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle.

"In Makoni, there are other sites like Muzerengi (Bvekerwa Village), Nyazura, Gijima Farm (Headlands), Mayo, and Chiendambuya where comrades remain in shallow mass graves. We continue to receive reports from the community, and the exhumation process will extend to these other areas as well," he added.

Chief Makoni, who played a key role in initiating the exhumation process, highlighted the cultural and spiritual importance of the operation. He emphasized that the traditional leadership is central to the process, performing rituals to ensure a successful and respectful reburial.

"As the traditional leadership, it is our duty to ensure that these comrades are given proper and dignified burials. We have mobilized resources to make sure this process goes smoothly, and it is our hope that all fallen comrades are reburied with the respect they deserve. These heroes died for the freedom we enjoy today, and we must honor their sacrifice," said Chief Makoni.

He further stated that culturally, each fallen fighter should be buried in a separate grave, in accordance with customs. "During the war, we pledged to ensure that those who fell in battle would be properly buried. The reburial process will bring closure to the families of these brave men and women. It is our belief that no one should lie in a mass grave, especially when they made the ultimate sacrifice for their country," he added.

The exhumation process is expected to continue over the coming months, as more sites across the district are addressed. In addition to Ruwombwe, other areas such as Nedewedzo, Denzva, Mupururu, Karikiriki (Crofton), and Mutanda Range are among the locations with shallow graves that need attention.

This reburial initiative not only honors the fallen heroes but also serves as a reminder of the struggles and sacrifices made during Zimbabwe's liberation war. The community remains committed to preserving the history of the region and ensuring that the legacy of those who fought for independence is respected and remembered.

