Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

A deputy headmaster at Masase High School in Mberengwa has gone into hiding after being accused of sodomising more than 35 male students at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe (ELCZ)-run institution.The suspect, identified as Anywhere Gumbo, reportedly fled the school on Friday when police officers arrived to launch an investigation into the abuse allegations.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed that Gumbo is still at large, and efforts to locate him are underway."We are investigating the matter and tracking down the suspect. He fled before he could be questioned," said Inspector Mahoko.According to sources at the school, Gumbo allegedly lured pupils to his office, where the repeated acts of abuse took place. The abuse allegedly spanned a significant period, with many students suffering in silence due to a restrictive reporting policy imposed by the school leadership."Police and officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education were tipped off through an anonymous letter from one of the teachers," said a source close to the investigation."The school head has a very tight policy where pupils are only allowed to report issues directly to him. This made it difficult for the children to speak out, and most of the abuse was kept hidden," said a concerned parent whose child was allegedly victimized.The scandal has ignited anger and heartbreak within the school community, with several parents and teachers accusing the school headmaster, Mr Albion Masukume, of attempting to cover up the abuse.In a letter dated April 3 and addressed to parents and guardians, Masukume confirmed that investigations were underway, but denied any role in suppressing the case."I write with sorrow to inform you that allegations of child abuse by one of our staff members were reported. Currently, thorough investigations by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the police are underway," wrote Masukume.The case has triggered national outrage, with calls for accountability not only for the perpetrator but also for any individuals or systems that may have enabled the abuse to go undetected for so long.Child protection advocates are now demanding urgent reforms at boarding schools and church-run institutions, including anonymous reporting mechanisms, better staff vetting, and improved psychological support for students.Authorities are urging anyone with information on Gumbo's whereabouts to report to the nearest police station. Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing, and the Ministry of Education is expected to release a full report in due course.