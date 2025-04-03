Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
A deputy headmaster at Masase High School in Mberengwa has gone into hiding after being accused of sodomising more than 35 male students at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe (ELCZ)-run institution.

The suspect, identified as Anywhere Gumbo, reportedly fled the school on Friday when police officers arrived to launch an investigation into the abuse allegations.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed that Gumbo is still at large, and efforts to locate him are underway.

"We are investigating the matter and tracking down the suspect. He fled before he could be questioned," said Inspector Mahoko.

According to sources at the school, Gumbo allegedly lured pupils to his office, where the repeated acts of abuse took place. The abuse allegedly spanned a significant period, with many students suffering in silence due to a restrictive reporting policy imposed by the school leadership.

"Police and officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education were tipped off through an anonymous letter from one of the teachers," said a source close to the investigation.

"The school head has a very tight policy where pupils are only allowed to report issues directly to him. This made it difficult for the children to speak out, and most of the abuse was kept hidden," said a concerned parent whose child was allegedly victimized.

The scandal has ignited anger and heartbreak within the school community, with several parents and teachers accusing the school headmaster, Mr Albion Masukume, of attempting to cover up the abuse.

In a letter dated April 3 and addressed to parents and guardians, Masukume confirmed that investigations were underway, but denied any role in suppressing the case.

"I write with sorrow to inform you that allegations of child abuse by one of our staff members were reported. Currently, thorough investigations by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the police are underway," wrote Masukume.

The case has triggered national outrage, with calls for accountability not only for the perpetrator but also for any individuals or systems that may have enabled the abuse to go undetected for so long.

Child protection advocates are now demanding urgent reforms at boarding schools and church-run institutions, including anonymous reporting mechanisms, better staff vetting, and improved psychological support for students.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Gumbo's whereabouts to report to the nearest police station. Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing, and the Ministry of Education is expected to release a full report in due course.

Source - newsday
More on: #Masase, #Teacher, #Sodomy

Comments


Must Read

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

52 secs ago | 0 Views

'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

34 mins ago | 97 Views

Choppies exits Zimbabwe with US$1 million loss

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1078 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 544 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

7 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zimbabwe will never be free with more analysts than activists

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF laughs off Geza's bid to remove Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwean wins South Africa's Betway PSL player of the month

7 hrs ago | 521 Views

17 Malawians to spend over two weeks in Zimbabwe jail

7 hrs ago | 248 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa facing pressure to resign?

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Blessed Mhlanga seeks bail after High Court denial

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Woman missing after crocodile attack

7 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mangoma slams ZETDC over US$25 inspection fee

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bosso CEO suspended over transfer fee irregularities?

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Bulawayo steps up efforts to revive Central and Centenary Parks

8 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe prisons officer arrested for illegal sex booster drugs

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Husband threatens suicide

8 hrs ago | 122 Views

Naked rapist terrorises Mutare student teachers

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

WhatsApp give away protestors

8 hrs ago | 258 Views

Hwindi President accuses ZIMRA official of unfairly seizing his car

9 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Deputy Chair of GSMA Board

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni to become next VP?

20 hrs ago | 5333 Views

Mnangagwa fires Sithembiso Nyoni

21 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

21 hrs ago | 1147 Views

ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

22 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

22 hrs ago | 806 Views

2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

22 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

22 hrs ago | 329 Views

Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

23 hrs ago | 308 Views

State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 959 Views

Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

23 hrs ago | 315 Views

Man attempts to kill mother-in-law

23 hrs ago | 450 Views

Sulu Chimbetu working on Tsapo

23 hrs ago | 160 Views

DRC introduces $50 Visa requirement for Zimbabwean citizens

24 hrs ago | 8812 Views

Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

03 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 1773 Views

'Haunted family should take traditional route'

03 Apr 2025 at 11:35hrs | 899 Views

Man claims goblins forces him to sell grandmother's property

03 Apr 2025 at 11:35hrs | 407 Views

Mnangagwa to lead 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls

03 Apr 2025 at 11:34hrs | 527 Views

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

03 Apr 2025 at 09:35hrs | 916 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

03 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 329 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

03 Apr 2025 at 08:35hrs | 4758 Views

Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

03 Apr 2025 at 08:31hrs | 997 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

03 Apr 2025 at 08:28hrs | 1451 Views