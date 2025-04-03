Latest News Editor's Choice


'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

by Gideon Madzikatidze
Lawyer and politician, Fadzai Mahere yesterday described Zimbabwe's Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba as a phenomenal pornstar whose allegiance to erotics is second to none, with the veteran civil servant's indiscriminate cyber-bullying and political toxicity signaling no appetite to end gender-based violence.

Deriving frustration and posting a response on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Mahere expressed deep concern over George Charamba's sincerity on deciding political discourse within the main alternative which merely focus on character assassination.

"Quite frankly, it's a badge of honour not to be embraced by a porn-obsessed, PSMAS-looting, karate kid," Mahere said.


The response from Mahere comes barely a few hours after Charamba posted under his @dhonzamusoro007 X account (in response to Mahere's post on dirty political agenda based on hate) where he described Mahere as the worst candidate to succeed former Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa based on her fallabillities.

"Thanks Mahere; this is why we reject you: Chamisa cannot anoint you, your congenital fallibilities quite apart," Charamba posted.

"Constructive criticism is good. Having a malicious, dirty agenda based on hate, fallacious reasoning and contradictory analysis is bad," Mahere said in a post.

"How can you ask someone whom you say is flawed to 'anoint' someone else to lead? Won’t they pass on their flaws to your new person? How is this thinking different from Zanu PF’s anti-intellectual 'tsvimbo yaMugabe' obsession?," Mahere questions in a post.

"Who are you to demand an endorsement? What happened to principle, hard work and competence? How can you ridicule someone then demand to feed off their sweat? Why are you disrespecting the hard work and community organizing it takes to build a political base by reducing it to phantom hocus pocus?," Mahere charged.

"If other leaders are yet to build capacity, how should their inadequacy be the responsibility of someone whom you think shouldn’t lead? One person lifts a finger and you heap them with praise, another moves a mountain and you ask why they can’t walk on water?," Mahere added in a post.

"Someone is in the midst of battle, an unforeseen obstacle emerges so they retreat to fill their tank and reflect carefully on their next move and strategy but you demand that they jump onto a landmine? Why do we assume that someone who has traversed all ten provinces advocating for change and better lives for everyone would be happy or rest before that mission is complete?," Mahere queried.

"When that level of hard work is put into mobilising a robust political base, why should anyone else believe they should get that support on a silver platter of endorsement? Why can’t your blue-eyed chosen one or ones put in the hours so they build their own popular support instead of leeching off someone who paradoxically calls inept?," Mahere further queried.

Meanwhile Fadzai Mahere said the room for improvement can never be filled and leaders get stronger when held to account. Mahere further disclosed that she holds no brief for Nelson but can assure everyone that when he is in the game, there is a movement to talk about.

"Change is within reach. When he’s not, there’s nothing. ZANU PF vowed to crush him like lice but what they can never crush is his organic, mass support from the people," Mahere said.

"This alone tells us that he has the mettle to lead through complicated terrain. Our energies must be expended in building, collaborating and strengthening, not tearing down. By all means hold leaders accountable and ask the tough questions," Mahere added.

"But don’t gaslight. Don’t ignore the data. Don’t leave out chunks of the story to suit your narrative. Citizens can and must support anything that weakens the corrupt regime that’s robbing us," Mahere said in a post.

Mahere said Zimbabwe opposition's major focus is to fight so hard for transformation to be realised by her general populace, with everyone having a role to play in dismantling political hegemony within the ruling party ranks.

"We know who has caused our suffering and economic collapse. We know who is responsible for destroying our great nation. Let’s focus on being the change and building the change we want to see," Mahere posted.

Mahere took it deeper when reminding and warned George Charamba that he should trade with caution since his past has been marred with inconsistencies and criminal activities.

Mahere recalls how George Charamba was fingered in some shady deals at the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) which was then investigated by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) involving about 22.8 million which vanished in a top management allowance granting spree.

On being a karate kid, Charamba who has a black belt in karate allegedly battered his wife, Rudo (on the 24th February 2005) after a private marital misunderstanding which according to Charamba's close associates then, claim the beating was an attempt to kill her.

