Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

by Staff reporter
The succession battle within Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF, has escalated sharply as Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's faction, in alliance with prominent war veterans led by Blessed Geza, has reportedly initiated a move to impeach President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

At the heart of the explosive development is a draft impeachment document circulating within the party, which alleges that President Mnangagwa is medically unfit to continue in office, citing vascular dementia as the cause of his alleged incapacitation.

Vascular dementia is a serious condition that affects thinking, memory, and reasoning skills, caused by restricted blood flow to parts of the brain. Sources within the faction claim that Mnangagwa's alleged cognitive decline has impaired his judgment and decision-making ability.

"We can no longer ignore the president's deteriorating health and its impact on governance. The country needs decisive leadership, not uncertainty," said a source aligned with the Chiwenga faction.

The impeachment push is reportedly being spearheaded by war veterans' leader Blessed Geza, who has increasingly positioned himself as a vocal critic of Mnangagwa's leadership. Geza and his allies accuse the president of clinging to power despite his alleged declining health and ignoring calls for a structured transition.

This bold move signals a deepening rift within Zanu-PF, pitting the military-backed Chiwenga camp against loyalists of Mnangagwa, who has ruled Zimbabwe since November 2017 after the ousting of Robert Mugabe.

Insiders say the plan is to table the impeachment motion in Parliament, using Zanu-PF's two-thirds majority — if sufficient support can be garnered among MPs weary of Mnangagwa's leadership and emboldened by internal dissent.

So far, there has been no official comment from the Office of the President, though presidential spokespersons are expected to respond to the allegations in the coming days. Health issues concerning the president have previously been dismissed by officials as baseless rumours.

Analysts warn that this latest development could trigger a full-blown political crisis, especially if the impeachment bid gains momentum ahead of Zanu-PF's elective congress expected next year. Some suggest it may be a high-stakes power play by Chiwenga to force Mnangagwa to step aside or negotiate a succession deal.

The coming weeks are expected to be tense as internal party dynamics and public speculation swirl around the health and future of the 82-year-old president, who has remained tight-lipped on whether he will seek another term.

More to follow as the story develops.








Source - online

