Tendai Biti slams Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda as a corrupt power grab

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has come out guns blazing against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's so-called "2030 agenda," describing it as a corrupt and self-serving scheme designed to protect stolen wealth and promote looters into senior government positions.In a strongly worded statement posted on his official social media platforms, Biti denounced the controversial political project, which critics say is a thinly veiled attempt to secure a third term for Mnangagwa beyond the constitutional two-term limit."We are totally opposed to the third term agenda and its cousin Agenda 2030. We make no apology for this," Biti wrote. "We firmly believe that this is an agenda spurned by corruption and the need to protect lucre loot and ill-begotten sachets."Biti's remarks follow similar concerns raised by vocal war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, who claimed the 2030 agenda is being orchestrated by a tight-knit group of politically connected elites. According to Geza, the driving forces behind the campaign include Mnangagwa's close ally Kuda Tagwirei, controversial businessmen Wicknell Chivayo, Obey Chimuka and Scott Sakupwanya, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga, and former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya.Geza further alleged that Mnangagwa is quietly positioning Tagwirei to succeed him, sidelining Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in the process. He pointed to recent developments within the ruling Zanu-PF party, where Tagwirei's name was reportedly put forward by Harare province for a seat in the party's influential Central Committee — a move seen by some as his formal entry into party politics.Biti was unrelenting in his criticism of the network of individuals allegedly benefitting from state capture and accused them of looting national resources for personal gain."We therefore stand firmly against cartels, bandits, charlatans and brigands, who have been looting Zimbabwe for decades. We object to dangerous attempts to elevate some of these looters into the country's corridors of power," he said."We are not members of Zanu-PF. We refuse to be drawn in by their endless toxic factions and power struggles."Tagwirei, a prominent businessman with vast interests in fuel, mining, and agriculture, has faced sustained criticism for allegedly using his proximity to Mnangagwa to secure lucrative government contracts and amass significant influence over economic policy. His growing political footprint has alarmed both ruling party insiders and opposition voices who see his rise as emblematic of deepening cronyism within the state.While Mnangagwa has not publicly declared intentions to extend his tenure beyond 2028, talk of a third term has gained traction in ruling party circles in recent months, sparking fears of a constitutional amendment to enable the move.The government has yet to officially respond to Biti's remarks or the allegations raised by Geza.