Maninja named Bosso player of the month

by Staff reporter

Highlanders striker Brighton "Maninja" Ncube has been named the Business Friends of Bosso Players' Player of the Month for March, becoming the first recipient of the award in the 2024 season.The accolade, introduced last year by a collective of businesspeople aligned with the club, aims to recognise and reward exceptional performances by players at the Bulawayo football giants.Ncube earned the honour after a standout month in which he netted three goals in four appearances, all of them coming in one explosive performance against newly promoted Kwekwe United. His hat-trick powered Highlanders to a commanding 4-0 win at Barbourfields Stadium in their second league match of the campaign — marking the first hat-trick of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season."I am pleased to have gotten this award. I would like to thank my teammates and coaches who made this possible. Gratitude also goes to the award sponsors," Ncube said after receiving the accolade.The 25-year-old forward currently leads the club's scoring chart and has quickly become a fan favourite with his sharp instincts in front of goal and relentless work ethic.Highlanders will be hoping Ncube continues his fine form as they look to mount a serious challenge for the league title this year, having come close in previous seasons. The Business Friends of Bosso initiative is expected to continue throughout the season, with monthly recognitions boosting morale and encouraging top performances within the squad.