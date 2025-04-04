Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF official dismisses 'rebel plots', vows support for Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Provincial Chairman and Local Government and Public Works Minister, Daniel Garwe, has strongly condemned what he described as attempts by "renegade" former ruling party officials to unseat the democratically elected Government of Zimbabwe, asserting that such efforts are doomed to fail.

Addressing party supporters at a rally in Harare's Glen View South constituency on Wednesday, Garwe reaffirmed the ruling party's unwavering support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying the President remains firmly in charge and enjoying the confidence of the electorate following his 2023 re-election.

"President Mnangagwa won the election. Now, in his second term, some people are already plotting, saying they can't wait for his term to end and are calling for demonstrations to remove him. What do they mean they ‘can't wait?'" said Garwe. "There is no office without a leader. Mnangagwa is our President, whether they like it or not."

The rally was held to drum up support for Tsitsi Tranquillity Tawomhera, the Zanu-PF candidate contesting the Glen View South parliamentary seat.

Garwe highlighted ongoing Government programmes such as the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) and the Presidential Borehole Scheme as key examples of President Mnangagwa's developmental agenda.

"These programmes show that our leader is pragmatic and committed to the people. Road works are progressing under the ERRP, and the borehole scheme is being implemented across the country," he said.

Turning his attention to Blessed Geza, a fugitive and former Zanu-PF member who recently called for demonstrations against the Government, Garwe dismissed his influence and likened him to "a stray dog" trying to cause unnecessary noise from afar.

"A stray dog always has an owner. If you want to know its master, beat the dog, and the owner will come out. If you want to find out the mother of a puppy, grab the puppy, and the mother will bark and charge at you," said Garwe.

He thanked Zimbabweans for ignoring what he called "destructive calls" for mass action and challenged Geza to come out of hiding and face the consequences of his actions.

"I will make Geza wear an apology jersey for his rebellious utterances. Let me warn you, Geza, do not rebel against Zanu-PF again. Comrades, tell Geza the time for rebels is over," Garwe declared.

He also accused Geza of aligning himself with other exiled former Zanu-PF figures such as Saviour Kasukuwere, asserting that Zimbabwe's leadership remains under President Mnangagwa's firm control.

"Geza, stay in South Africa with Kasukuwere if you want. Our President is Emmerson Mnangagwa," Garwe said to cheers from party supporters.

The remarks come amid heightened political rhetoric and efforts by Zanu-PF to consolidate support in urban constituencies ahead of forthcoming by-elections and political contests.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Rebel, #Plots

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF councilor arrested over 'Mnangagwa must go' post

46 mins ago | 90 Views

Shortage of contraceptives hits Zaka amid fears of smuggling to SA

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Fierce battle within Zanu-PF

48 mins ago | 86 Views

Highlanders plunged into turmoil

48 mins ago | 47 Views

Gunfire and fear: Bulawayo grapples with a surge in deadly crime

50 mins ago | 46 Views

Maninja named Bosso player of the month

51 mins ago | 18 Views

Tendai Biti slams Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda as a corrupt power grab

52 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

18 hrs ago | 5570 Views

'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

18 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

19 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Choppies exits Zimbabwe with US$1 million loss

20 hrs ago | 839 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

22 hrs ago | 547 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 868 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2538 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

23 hrs ago | 637 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 794 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

23 hrs ago | 744 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:53hrs | 767 Views

Zimbabwe will never be free with more analysts than activists

04 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 259 Views

Zanu-PF laughs off Geza's bid to remove Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:30hrs | 677 Views

Zimbabwean wins South Africa's Betway PSL player of the month

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 1730 Views

17 Malawians to spend over two weeks in Zimbabwe jail

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 317 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa facing pressure to resign?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:28hrs | 714 Views

Blessed Mhlanga seeks bail after High Court denial

04 Apr 2025 at 08:27hrs | 216 Views

Woman missing after crocodile attack

04 Apr 2025 at 08:26hrs | 246 Views

Mangoma slams ZETDC over US$25 inspection fee

04 Apr 2025 at 08:24hrs | 387 Views

ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 141 Views

Bosso CEO suspended over transfer fee irregularities?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 289 Views

Bulawayo steps up efforts to revive Central and Centenary Parks

04 Apr 2025 at 08:20hrs | 271 Views

Zimbabwe prisons officer arrested for illegal sex booster drugs

04 Apr 2025 at 08:19hrs | 524 Views

Husband threatens suicide

04 Apr 2025 at 08:18hrs | 158 Views

Naked rapist terrorises Mutare student teachers

04 Apr 2025 at 08:18hrs | 361 Views

WhatsApp give away protestors

04 Apr 2025 at 08:17hrs | 491 Views

Hwindi President accuses ZIMRA official of unfairly seizing his car

04 Apr 2025 at 07:05hrs | 564 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Deputy Chair of GSMA Board

04 Apr 2025 at 06:50hrs | 313 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni to become next VP?

03 Apr 2025 at 20:17hrs | 6053 Views

Mnangagwa fires Sithembiso Nyoni

03 Apr 2025 at 19:16hrs | 3434 Views

Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

03 Apr 2025 at 18:46hrs | 1291 Views

ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

03 Apr 2025 at 17:54hrs | 279 Views

Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

03 Apr 2025 at 17:54hrs | 1313 Views

2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

03 Apr 2025 at 17:52hrs | 435 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

03 Apr 2025 at 17:47hrs | 343 Views

Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

03 Apr 2025 at 16:58hrs | 315 Views

State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

03 Apr 2025 at 16:49hrs | 991 Views

Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

03 Apr 2025 at 16:47hrs | 325 Views

Man attempts to kill mother-in-law

03 Apr 2025 at 16:39hrs | 486 Views

Sulu Chimbetu working on Tsapo

03 Apr 2025 at 16:36hrs | 176 Views

DRC introduces $50 Visa requirement for Zimbabwean citizens

03 Apr 2025 at 15:55hrs | 17429 Views

Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

03 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 1877 Views