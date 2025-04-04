Zanu-PF official dismisses 'rebel plots', vows support for Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Provincial Chairman and Local Government and Public Works Minister, Daniel Garwe, has strongly condemned what he described as attempts by "renegade" former ruling party officials to unseat the democratically elected Government of Zimbabwe, asserting that such efforts are doomed to fail.Addressing party supporters at a rally in Harare's Glen View South constituency on Wednesday, Garwe reaffirmed the ruling party's unwavering support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying the President remains firmly in charge and enjoying the confidence of the electorate following his 2023 re-election."President Mnangagwa won the election. Now, in his second term, some people are already plotting, saying they can't wait for his term to end and are calling for demonstrations to remove him. What do they mean they ‘can't wait?'" said Garwe. "There is no office without a leader. Mnangagwa is our President, whether they like it or not."The rally was held to drum up support for Tsitsi Tranquillity Tawomhera, the Zanu-PF candidate contesting the Glen View South parliamentary seat.Garwe highlighted ongoing Government programmes such as the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) and the Presidential Borehole Scheme as key examples of President Mnangagwa's developmental agenda."These programmes show that our leader is pragmatic and committed to the people. Road works are progressing under the ERRP, and the borehole scheme is being implemented across the country," he said.Turning his attention to Blessed Geza, a fugitive and former Zanu-PF member who recently called for demonstrations against the Government, Garwe dismissed his influence and likened him to "a stray dog" trying to cause unnecessary noise from afar."A stray dog always has an owner. If you want to know its master, beat the dog, and the owner will come out. If you want to find out the mother of a puppy, grab the puppy, and the mother will bark and charge at you," said Garwe.He thanked Zimbabweans for ignoring what he called "destructive calls" for mass action and challenged Geza to come out of hiding and face the consequences of his actions."I will make Geza wear an apology jersey for his rebellious utterances. Let me warn you, Geza, do not rebel against Zanu-PF again. Comrades, tell Geza the time for rebels is over," Garwe declared.He also accused Geza of aligning himself with other exiled former Zanu-PF figures such as Saviour Kasukuwere, asserting that Zimbabwe's leadership remains under President Mnangagwa's firm control."Geza, stay in South Africa with Kasukuwere if you want. Our President is Emmerson Mnangagwa," Garwe said to cheers from party supporters.The remarks come amid heightened political rhetoric and efforts by Zanu-PF to consolidate support in urban constituencies ahead of forthcoming by-elections and political contests.