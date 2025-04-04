Highlanders plunged into turmoil

News / National

by Staff reporter

A storm of controversy has engulfed Highlanders Football Club following the suspension of Chief Executive Officer Brian Moyo over allegations of financial misconduct linked to the fraudulent transfer of two players from city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs.At the centre of the scandal is a US$5,000 discrepancy in transfer fees, which has sparked a full-scale investigation into possible corruption and mismanagement within the club's leadership.The deal in question, intended to total US$23,000, saw Bulawayo Chiefs reportedly receiving only US$18,000, despite internal Highlanders documents reflecting payment of the full amount. The conflicting records suggest two separate invoices were created—one submitted internally showing the full amount, and another, sent to Bulawayo Chiefs, listing only the lesser figure.The alleged manipulation has not only implicated CEO Moyo but also Bulawayo Chiefs administrator Andrew Mandigora, who is suspected of co-conspiring in the scheme. Investigative sources say Moyo pocketed US$2,000 while Mandigora allegedly took US$3,000 from the misappropriated funds.When reached for comment, Mandigora declined to speak, curtly referring inquiries to Highlanders' executive before ending the call. Attempts to obtain statements from Highlanders' leadership were largely unsuccessful, though the club's chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe, confirmed the suspension."We have suspended the CEO pending investigations, and that is all I can say at this stage," Mhlophe told Saturday Chronicle following a tense joint meeting of the Highlanders board and executive committee on Thursday evening.Sources close to the matter revealed that Mandigora has since returned part of the money and issued an apology to Bulawayo Chiefs' leadership. However, the full extent of the missing funds and the depth of the collusion remain under review.The incident has rattled fans and stakeholders alike, shaking confidence in the club's administrative integrity at a time when Highlanders are seeking stability and a strong finish in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.As the investigation continues, disciplinary action—and possibly criminal charges—could follow, depending on the findings. The case has put Highlanders under an uncomfortable spotlight, raising larger concerns about governance and financial transparency in Zimbabwean football.With supporters demanding accountability and clarity, all eyes will now be on how Highlanders navigate the fallout from what is shaping up to be one of the club's most serious administrative crises in recent memory.