Fierce battle within Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
A heated internal contest is unfolding within Zanu-PF as five candidates prepare to battle it out in the party's upcoming primary elections to fill the vacant Gutu East parliamentary seat, following the expulsion of former MP Benjamin Ganyiwa earlier this year.

Ganyiwa was expelled from the ruling party over allegations of disloyalty, including holding unsanctioned meetings, participating in a WhatsApp group critical of party leadership, and engaging in factional politics by name-dropping senior officials and operating beyond district boundaries.

Now, the race to succeed him in Gutu East has drawn five contenders: Kudzayi Mashuro, Charles Munganasa, George Vhengere, Zvarevashe Masvingise, and a candidate identified only as Zimhunga. The list includes a mix of returning hopefuls and fresh faces, each positioning themselves to win the Zanu-PF ticket ahead of the pending by-election.

Mashuro and Vhengere are no strangers to Gutu East's political landscape. Both contested the 2023 Zanu-PF primary elections, where Ganyiwa ultimately emerged as the party's candidate. Vhengere, after being disqualified by the party, controversially ran as an independent in the general election—an action that, under party regulations, results in automatic expulsion.

Despite this, Vhengere is now attempting to re-enter the Zanu-PF fold and contest the primary elections, a move that could signal internal divisions within the party. In 2023, Vhengere was reportedly the initial primary winner, but his candidacy was nullified due to unresolved issues surrounding his transfer from Manicaland Province, sparking factional tensions in the process.

Among the newcomers is Charles Munganasa, the Zanu-PF Masvingo Province Youth League Secretary for Administration and a former ZBC Chief Executive Officer. Munganasa, who appears to enjoy growing support among the youth, has expressed his readiness to contest if endorsed by the party.

"Zanu-PF has protocols and procedures we must observe. We are yet to submit our CVs for the primaries. However, if the people ask you to lead, you must heed their call. Handina kufanana naMoses aikakama, ndinoenda (I am not like Moses who stammered; I will go)," Munganasa told TellZim News.

Mashuro, who previously stepped aside in 2018 for Beritha Chikwama and later lost to Ganyiwa in the 2023 primaries, has confirmed his intention to try again. However, his sporadic visibility within party structures may work against him.

"I am still interested in contesting for the Gutu East by-election. I am hopeful that I will win," said Mashuro, although analysts suggest he may struggle to match Munganasa's momentum.

Ward 14 Councilor Zvarevashe Masvingise has also expressed interest but remains guarded in public statements.

"I cannot comment on the matter now, as I am not allowed to speak to the press, but I will provide an update when the time is right," he said.

Masvingise's continued presence in the area and active role in local governance may give him a grassroots edge over his rivals.

As Zanu-PF prepares for a highly competitive primary, the internal battle may once again expose factional fault lines, especially if Vhengere is allowed back into the race. His return would challenge the party's long-held stance on independents and could further widen rifts within the provincial structures.

The primaries are expected to be a litmus test for unity in Zanu-PF's Masvingo structures, as each candidate mobilizes support in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes, politically charged contest.

The date for the primary elections is yet to be announced, but interest is already intensifying among party supporters and observers, with the Gutu East seat now emerging as a focal point for Zanu-PF's internal dynamics.

Source - TellZim News

