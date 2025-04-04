Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shortage of contraceptives hits Zaka amid fears of smuggling to SA

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
A serious shortage of contraceptive tablets has rocked clinics across Zaka District, triggering suspicions of smuggling operations targeting the South African black market.

The revelation was made by Stella Shambira, Chairperson of the Zaka Rural District Council audit committee, during a full council meeting held at the local authority's chambers on Tuesday, April 1. Shambira presented findings from the council's latest audit report, highlighting troubling discrepancies in drug stock records at local health facilities.

"The audit committee noted the drug stock balances had some excesses and shortfalls beyond the generally acceptable tolerance of 10 percent," said Shambira. "Clinic drug stock issuing should be done by a particular member of staff for proper accountability."

The most alarming concern raised in the report was the unusually high shortfall of family planning tablets, which significantly outnumbered discrepancies in other medication categories. According to Shambira, the committee suspects that clinic staff, including nurses, may be illegally selling the tablets, which are believed to be in high demand in South Africa.

"We suspect that the nurses and other members of staff could be selling the tablets which are later being smuggled to South Africa where they are sought after," she said.

In addition to the suspected smuggling of contraceptives, the audit report also uncovered irregularities in fuel coupon records, where serial numbers were found to be out of sequence and different types of fuel were recorded on the same page, raising concerns about potential fuel mismanagement.

The committee also noted large arrears owed by tenants leasing council properties and recommended that relevant departments begin conducting monthly written follow-ups to recover overdue payments and improve accountability.

However, not all stakeholders agree with the smuggling theory. A local health practitioner, speaking on condition of anonymity, downplayed the smuggling concerns, suggesting that the contraceptive shortage is more likely a supply chain issue stemming from funding cuts.

"There could be an element of smuggling, but it has always been there and has never affected the supply. The real issue has to do with the cutting of funding by USAID, which affected several organizations that were supplying the products," the practitioner explained.

In recent months, USAID and other international donors have reportedly reduced or redirected funding to health-related programs in Zimbabwe, which may have impacted the availability of essential supplies like contraceptives.

The shortage has raised fears of a rise in unintended pregnancies and family planning disruptions in the rural district, where access to health services is already limited. Residents are calling on authorities to tighten internal controls, investigate the alleged smuggling, and restore regular contraceptive supplies as a matter of urgency.

As the investigation continues, the Zaka Rural District Council has pledged to strengthen oversight mechanisms across its clinics and improve transparency in drug distribution systems.

Source - TellZim News
