Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo councillor has proposed converting certain flats to homeownership in an effort to alleviate the city's growing housing backlog. The suggestion was made on Wednesday during a full council meeting at the council chambers.Bulawayo's housing waiting list currently stands at over 150,000, and Ward 13 Councillor Lovewell Mwinde emphasized that the backlog continues to grow. He pointed to the city's older housing schemes as potential solutions."Iminyela and Mabutweni flats were constructed in 1948, with occupation beginning in 1952 under a rented accommodation scheme," Mwinde explained. "After independence in 1980, some properties were converted into homeownership schemes. It's time to do the same for Iminyela and Mabutweni flats."Mwinde also proposed that Vundu Flats be renovated and converted into tied accommodation, a suggestion that was supported by Ward 7 Councillor Thandiwe Moyo. Moyo noted that residents in his area had recently petitioned the council to renovate the decommissioned Vundu Flats.Mayor David Coltart expressed concern about the skyrocketing housing waiting list and suggested the development of an online system for applications and monitoring. "We need to update information on home seekers in the city," he said.Ward 23 Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo highlighted the challenges faced by council workers, many of whom struggle to afford residential stands. "Most council workers have no accommodation. A lot of them cannot afford a residential stand," she stated.Bulawayo has faced a decline in housing development in recent years, exacerbating the city's housing crisis. Despite some efforts, such as a partnership with the Ministry of Local Government for residential flats in Cowdray Park and Emganwini, progress has been slow, and the backlog remains overwhelming.In a bid to prevent illegal settlements, the council has lifted the suspension on the sale of housing stands on pre-sale, hoping to provide legitimate opportunities for home seekers. However, the ongoing housing crisis demands more significant, sustainable solutions to meet the needs of the city's residents.