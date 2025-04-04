Latest News Editor's Choice


Highlanders CEO resigns

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders Football Club chief executive officer Brian Moyo has tendered his resignation amid serious allegations of corruption involving player transfers from relegated Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Bulawayo Chiefs.

Moyo is accused of inflating the transfer fee for two players acquired from the Bulawayo-based club, also known as The Ninjas. Sources close to the matter allege that Moyo presented an invoice of US$23,000 to the club's executive when the actual price for the duo was US$18,000, allegedly pocketing the US$5,000 difference.

The Highlanders board has since accepted Moyo's resignation, but club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe confirmed that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

"Highlanders FC has received and accepted a letter of resignation from its chief executive officer, Brian Moyo," Mhlophe said. "His resignation comes at a time when the club had initiated investigations and a disciplinary process against him as a result of allegations of corruption and misappropriation of club funds. The club assures its stakeholders that due process will be followed to deal with the issue."

Moyo took over the position following the sudden death of Sihlangu Dlodlo last year under mysterious circumstances. Dlodlo had succeeded Ronald Moyo, who has since joined Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers Scottland FC in the same capacity.

The allegations have cast a shadow over Highlanders, one of Zimbabwe's most storied football clubs, as the team navigates a crucial phase of rebuilding and strengthening its squad. The club's supporters and stakeholders are now eagerly awaiting the outcome of the investigations, which could have broader implications for transparency and governance in Zimbabwean football.

Source - newsday

