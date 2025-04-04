Zapu councillor seeks US$400,000 for dam construction

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition Ward 17 councillor in Matobo-Mangwe constituency, Mpendulo Ncube of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (Zapu), has launched an appeal to well-wishers for donations in cash or kind to support the rehabilitation of Tjedza Dam in Makokoro, which was destroyed by Cyclone Eline in 2000.Speaking to Southern Eye, Ncube said the deteriorating water situation in the area had prompted the community to take steps towards reconstructing the long-destroyed dam."The water situation is bad here, considering that there are only a few boreholes which were drilled a long time ago. We are forced to share the limited water with our livestock," Ncube said.He added that the community is actively mobilising resources for the dam's reconstruction and is calling on individuals, businesses, and organisations to assist financially or through donations of building materials."We are appealing for financial assistance to raise the funds required for the rehabilitation process. We have engaged prominent businessman James Ross (JR) Goddard, who has pledged to assist with construction," he said.The project is estimated to cost between US$700,000 and US$800,000, with villagers expected to raise around US$300,000 to US$400,000 to cover the cost of cement, fuel, and other consumables. Goddard has committed to providing construction machinery and design services at no cost."We do not want to disappoint our contractor. He has promised to provide machinery for free, and we hope to begin the project in May," said Ncube.Once completed, the dam is expected to serve at least four villages, including Matombo, Mkhologwe, and Tjedza, improving access to water for both domestic and agricultural use.Goddard confirmed the project was being coordinated through the office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South."We have been constructing dams for villagers across the country through this process. For example, we completed Gungwe Dam in Manama," said Goddard.He noted that a recent site visit had been conducted and that final planning and budgeting were underway. The dam's expected capacity is approximately 1.2 million cubic metres.Goddard emphasized the importance of community involvement, stating: "Villagers will be responsible for providing cement, fuel, and other related costs. Our team will handle the machinery and technical designs."The initiative is seen as a crucial step in improving water security and resilience for communities still reeling from the effects of climate-related disasters.