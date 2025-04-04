Bulawayo council staff caught in illegal forex deals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has revealed that several of its employees have been implicated in illegal foreign currency exchange dealings, further fueling public frustration over poor service delivery and long queues at the council's Revenue Hall.The revelation was made during a full council meeting held on Wednesday, where councillors raised a series of concerns over misconduct by municipal employees and deteriorating service at council facilities.Proportional Representative Councillor Melisa Mabeza said she witnessed council staff engaging in forex deals during a visit to Revenue Hall on March 4."I noticed that senior residents were being turned away at Revenue Hall. Referring to my visit, I observed illegal foreign currency dealings by council staff members," Mabeza said. She called for strict enforcement of the council's code of conduct, urging staff to cease the illegal activities immediately.Ward 25 Councillor Aleck Ndlovu confirmed that some employees had already been disciplined following an internal audit."An audit was done and four staff members were brought before a disciplinary board. The evidence was overwhelming. One was dismissed, and three were given written warnings," he said. However, he added that the dismissed staff member had appealed and was later reinstated due to irregularities in the disciplinary process.Ward 8 Councillor Edwin Ndlovu confirmed the appeal outcome, noting that the General Purposes Committee had ruled in favour of reinstating the staff member.The meeting also heard concerns about inaccurate billing and the city's debt collection practices. Ward 17 Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo said residents had raised complaints over inconsistent billing and questioned why residents with small debts were being issued summons while those with larger debts were not.Ward 26 Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo explained that even small arrears accrue interest over time, which can justify legal action if left unpaid. He also pledged that the city would look into the complaints surrounding Revenue Hall.Mayor David Coltart voiced concern over the poor service at the Revenue Hall, citing a complaint from a resident who said they queued from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. without being attended to promptly."We must emulate cities like Johannesburg, where services are digital. This can drastically reduce queues and improve efficiency," said Coltart.Bulawayo's housing and service challenges continue to mount, with city officials under increasing pressure to improve accountability, transparency, and customer service.