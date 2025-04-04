Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean challenges Gerda Steyn at the Two Oceans Marathon

by Staff reporter
Nobuhle Tshuma did not flinch. With Gerda Steyn to her left, the Entsika Athletic Club starlet threw down the gauntlet to the darling of South African road running.

"This race is not all about Gerda," the South Africa-based Zimbabwean athlete said to rapturous applause.

"It's also about me against myself. Anything can happen (in a race). Why should we have fear and say ‘Gerda is here she's gonna win.' No! I am not gonna do that."

It was a breath of fresh air really, Tshuma's boldness breaking the somewhat monotonous nature of road races where Steyn is involved - the rest of the athletes often being afraid to rate themselves as capable of challenging the "Smiling Assassin".

Tshuma has shown herself to be a competitive runner in the ultras with last year's edition and then going on to get gold (fifth place) in her maiden Comrades Marathon later in the year.

Intent on challenging Steyn as she is, the woman who is married to 2023 Totatlasport Two Oceans Marathon champion and last year's third-place finisher Givemore Mudzinganyama is using the 56 km race as preparation for her second World Major Marathon.

"My training has gone very well. I am just here for a long run anyway Gerda," she said, turning to look at the multiple champion and record holder as if to say ‘don't worry you can keep your title'.

The amusement in the room knew no bounds as just about everyone, including Steyn herself burst into laughter.

"Gerda, I am preparing for the London Marathon. But the Two Oceans Marathon is my favourite marathon so I just said let me come do my last long run. And there's only one month left before Comrades so I just wanted to check their fitness for Comrades."

Such confidence! Such bravado! It can only augur well for the sport to have someone who dares to challenge the road running queen who is going for a sixth successive victory in the 56km world famous ultra.

Steyn remained her ice cool self though amidst Tshuma's goading and described it as a ‘blessing' to be back again to do the Two Oceans.

"The distance is where my sweet spot lies and also the Two Oceans in the few years since I started running opened so many doors for me and winning it in 2018 really made me believe I can be a champion.

"And I don't know if my career would have been the same way if it wasn't for it. And each year I've managed to come back and push a little step up and push myself to see what I can do."

While the way she has registered her five victories in the race always seemed to suggest she finds it easy, Steyn says the Two Oceans is a tough challenge.

"The Two Oceans is not like any other race. It is not the Comrades and it is not a (standard) marathon.

"So, you need to be really specific about how you prepare for this race, making sure that you've got the speed in your legs as well as the strength to conquer the hills. So the uniqueness of the race is really something that draws me to it year after year."

Is she going to break the record yet again?

 "It's always difficult for me to talk about the record and I don't want to sound like a record on repeat – pun intended – because especially for today the contenders for this race tomorrow is specifically strong.

"And it is not just those who are sitting here but there will be more at the start tomorrow.

"It is going to be a fast race and it could be very tactical with the competition being so strong, it is very difficult to speak about the record.

"In my personal space I have to have the confidence that I can break the record; that I am able to push myself to the limit and – first of all to win the race and second of all to break the record.

"And perhaps to win the race tomorrow might require breaking the record. So, I am prepared for every scenario and we will just have to wait and see how it all unfolds."

She now also knows that there is a Nobuhle Tshuma who is eager to take her on.

