Zanu-PF recruits content creators and journalists for 'Movement for Change'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party has launched a nationwide recruitment drive targeting journalists and content creators as part of a new digital campaign aimed at promoting what it calls "positive stories" about Zimbabwe's development under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership.Through a new platform dubbed the Munhumutapa Digital Hub, Zanu-PF is calling on media professionals and creatives across the country's 10 provinces to join a "movement for change" by producing and disseminating content that highlights the achievements of the so-called Second Republic.In an advert circulating online and on social media platforms, the party says the hub is a "powerful digital space that promotes Zimbabwe's growth and success, fostering collaboration and celebrating the impactful work under President Mnangagwa.""Be Part of the Change. Step Up and Share the Truth," the notice reads in bold, inviting provincial journalists and content creators to tell stories that reflect the government's developmental efforts.The Munhumutapa Digital Hub, according to the party, is in the process of establishing structures across all provinces and will offer rewards and incentives for contributors who craft "valuable, impactful content.""Exciting awards will be given to those who craft and post valuable impactful content. Your content could earn you exciting rewards while helping to shape the future," reads part of the statement.Interested individuals are being directed to submit their details via the email info@munhumutapadmh.com.While Zanu-PF says the campaign is meant to highlight national progress and transformation, critics have raised concerns that the initiative may be an attempt to control the narrative ahead of future elections and drown out dissenting voices online.Political analysts have also noted the increasing use of digital platforms by ruling parties across Africa to bolster their image and counter criticism, especially in the face of growing public dissatisfaction over economic challenges and governance issues.This initiative comes as Zimbabwe continues to face scrutiny over press freedom, with journalists and independent content creators often caught in the crossfire of political polarisation.