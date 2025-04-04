Latest News Editor's Choice


Dodgy mandatory electrical inspections mandatory electrical inspections suspended

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has proposed a temporary suspension of mandatory electrical inspections for households and commercial buildings, citing the need for broader consultations with key stakeholders. The proposed pause comes amid growing debate around the effectiveness, cost, and implementation of the inspections, which are currently enforced by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) under Statutory Instrument 177 of 2018.

In a statement released this week, ZERA emphasised that while electrical inspections are critical for public safety and preventing accidents, there is a pressing need for inclusive dialogue with stakeholders before the programme can proceed further. The Authority said the inspections had been met with concerns from various quarters, necessitating a temporary halt to allow for a comprehensive review.

"As an Authority, we have proposed that the inspections be shelved for now, pending extensive consultation with our various stakeholders. We recognise the importance of these inspections in safeguarding against unnecessary electrical accidents," the statement read.

ZERA's announcement comes in the wake of alarming statistics that show a steady rise in electrical accidents. A joint statement by ZERA and ZETDC revealed that 23 electrical accidents have been recorded so far in 2025, with seven resulting in fatalities. Many of these incidents have been attributed to faulty wiring and outdated electrical infrastructure, prompting renewed calls for improved safety standards.

Currently, inspections are mandated at varying intervals depending on property type. Domestic properties are required to undergo inspections every ten years, while commercial, educational, and hospital facilities must be inspected every five years. Industrial properties are subject to inspections every three years, and public venues such as restaurants and cinemas must be inspected annually.

ZETDC had adopted a phased approach in carrying out the inspections, ensuring residents were informed beforehand. Although the inspections initially included service fees to cover administrative costs, the Ministry of Energy has suspended those charges pending further discussions. Nonetheless, inspections remain a statutory obligation.

According to ZERA, properties that fail an inspection are issued with a detailed report outlining necessary corrective actions. In severe cases where safety is compromised, ZETDC reserves the right to disconnect electricity supply until the faults are rectified.

A ZERA official warned that non-compliance with inspection regulations could lead to penalties, including disconnection from the national power grid. "Non-compliance is not an option," the official stated.

The proposed suspension highlights the need to strike a balance between maintaining public safety and ensuring that all affected parties are adequately consulted before implementing significant regulatory measures.

Source - The Herald

