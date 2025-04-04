Justice Ministry suspends Zimura's controversial US$150 cover band tariff

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has suspended a controversial US$150 tariff imposed by the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) on local cover bands and artistes, citing the need for regulatory review and broader stakeholder consultation.In an official communication to ZIMURA, the Ministry expressed concern over the implementation of the fee, which included an additional demand for 30% of total sponsorship revenue from performers and event organisers. The directive instructed ZIMURA to immediately halt the levying of these charges until a final determination is made."It has come to our attention as the Regulator of Collecting Societies registered in Zimbabwe... that you are directing cover bands and third parties to pay a license fee of US$150 and 30% of total sponsorship to your organization," the Ministry stated.The Ministry noted that all Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) must have their proposed tariffs for 2025 approved by the Copyright Office, as mandated under the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act (Chapter 26:05). It further flagged the 30% sponsorship cut as "unprecedented," raising questions about its legality and fairness."In terms of Section 111 of the above Act, you are hereby directed to suspend the levying of the above-cited tariffs until a determination has been made by the Regulator in consultation with all relevant stakeholders," the letter concluded.The decision is likely to be welcomed by musicians, promoters, and entertainment venues who had criticised the fee as excessive and damaging to a sector already struggling with economic challenges. Many argued that the fees could stifle creativity and reduce performance opportunities for up-and-coming artists who rely on cover songs to build their careers.ZIMURA, which is responsible for collecting and distributing royalties on behalf of musicians, has yet to publicly respond to the Ministry's directive.The suspension marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate over copyright, performance rights, and the financial sustainability of Zimbabwe's music industry. The Ministry has pledged to engage all stakeholders, including artists, promoters, sponsors, and collecting societies, before approving any new tariffs.