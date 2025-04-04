Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Eddie Cross fails to provide evidence of Mnangagwa corruption

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
Unconfirmed reports claim that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa launched a blistering attack on prominent economist and former presidential adviser Eddie Cross following his explosive claims that the First Family is "deeply corrupt" and that the President's sons are involved in "criminal activities."

Cross, a former opposition MP with the MDC, made the remarks on Monday in the wake of a national anti-government stayaway. In a subsequent effort to contain the fallout, Cross met with Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on Tuesday to apologise.

Sources close to the matter described the meeting as stormy, with an outraged Mnangagwa furiously demanding that Cross provide concrete evidence of the alleged corruption. "Cross was either very brave or very foolish, or both, to say what he said," a ZANU PF minister told a local internet news outlet.

According to insiders, Cross - under intense pressure from top officials and Mnangagwa's allies - sought the meeting to defuse tensions. But the discussion quickly turned into a heated confrontation, with the President cornering Cross over the damaging allegations.

Unable to provide documentation to support his claims, Cross apologised to Mnangagwa, admitting that implicating the First Family directly had been a misstep. However, he stood by his broader claims about widespread corruption within the government.

The situation escalated further on Wednesday when Cross encountered First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at a State House reception. Witnesses said the First Lady unleashed a "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned" outburst, furiously demanding proof that her sons were involved in corruption.

"She wanted to kill me; she was fierce. She was mad at me as hell. It was bad. You know a mother fighting for her children. It was like that," Cross later said.

Those who witnessed the incident described it as a wave of verbal assault, with Auxillia hurling a torrent of insults and demanding retractions. The sheer intensity of her response reportedly left Cross shaken.

Realising the situation was spiralling, Cross backed down and again apologised for his comments about the First Family. Still, he did not completely withdraw his stance.

"I apologised for the allegations I made against the First Family, but I didn't retract my general statements that there is vast corruption in government," Cross told the internet news outlet. "It is in the interest of the President and the people to deal with corruption - that's the main point I was making."

Despite being rattled, Cross said he continues to hear stories from across the country implicating the President's family in corruption, though he admits he does not possess hard evidence.

Mnangagwa has since demanded a detailed report from Cross on corruption within government. "The President then demanded a report on corruption, which I'm now working on," Cross said.

The dramatic fallout underscores the deep sensitivities surrounding corruption allegations within Zimbabwe's ruling elite and highlights the increasing pressure on the Mnangagwa administration to address governance concerns amid growing public dissatisfaction.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

109 Geza31 demo activists arrested! Nyokayemabhunu, Geza, tell us, what are you doing about it?

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Unpacking the Great Legal Controversy: Zimura vs Nacz and the Zimbabwe Musicians Association (Part 1)

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Justice Ministry suspends Zimura's controversial US$150 cover band tariff

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Rand crashes past R19 to the dollar under Ramaphosa's watch

5 hrs ago | 1114 Views

G4S sells South African Cash-in-Transit business

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Eddie Cross apologies to Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Zimbabwe's dodgy mandatory electrical inspections suspended

7 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zanu-PF recruits content creators and journalists for 'Movement for Change'

7 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwean challenges Gerda Steyn at the Two Oceans Marathon

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Bulawayo council staff caught in illegal forex deals

8 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zapu councillor seeks US$400,000 for dam construction

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Highlanders CEO resigns

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe reserves haulage and logistics industry for citizens

11 hrs ago | 723 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail bid ruling deferred to Monday

11 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health warns public about nurse recruitment scam

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Is Emmerson Mnangagwa under threat?

12 hrs ago | 596 Views

Zanu-PF councilor arrested over 'Mnangagwa must go' post

13 hrs ago | 865 Views

Shortage of contraceptives hits Zaka amid fears of smuggling to SA

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

Fierce battle within Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Highlanders plunged into turmoil

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zanu-PF official dismisses 'rebel plots', vows support for Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gunfire and fear: Bulawayo grapples with a surge in deadly crime

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

Maninja named Bosso player of the month

13 hrs ago | 70 Views

Tendai Biti slams Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda as a corrupt power grab

13 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

04 Apr 2025 at 15:52hrs | 8825 Views

'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

04 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 2946 Views

Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

04 Apr 2025 at 14:08hrs | 1215 Views

Choppies exits Zimbabwe with US$1 million loss

04 Apr 2025 at 13:39hrs | 915 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

04 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 617 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:46hrs | 907 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 2624 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 703 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:35hrs | 883 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

04 Apr 2025 at 10:09hrs | 839 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:53hrs | 898 Views

Zimbabwe will never be free with more analysts than activists

04 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 275 Views

Zanu-PF laughs off Geza's bid to remove Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:30hrs | 740 Views

Zimbabwean wins South Africa's Betway PSL player of the month

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 2698 Views

17 Malawians to spend over two weeks in Zimbabwe jail

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 325 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa facing pressure to resign?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:28hrs | 955 Views

Blessed Mhlanga seeks bail after High Court denial

04 Apr 2025 at 08:27hrs | 225 Views

Woman missing after crocodile attack

04 Apr 2025 at 08:26hrs | 274 Views

Mangoma slams ZETDC over US$25 inspection fee

04 Apr 2025 at 08:24hrs | 455 Views

ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 152 Views

Bosso CEO suspended over transfer fee irregularities?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 318 Views

Bulawayo steps up efforts to revive Central and Centenary Parks

04 Apr 2025 at 08:20hrs | 1228 Views

Zimbabwe prisons officer arrested for illegal sex booster drugs

04 Apr 2025 at 08:19hrs | 570 Views

Husband threatens suicide

04 Apr 2025 at 08:18hrs | 171 Views