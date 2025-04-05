Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hadebe urges Highlanders to stay sharp

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
UNITED States-based Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has called on his former club Highlanders to sharpen their focus in the dying minutes of matches, warning that lapses in concentration could derail their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title ambitions.

Hadebe, who once donned Bosso's famous black-and-white stripes before moving on to Chicken Inn, Bantu Rovers, and eventually a flourishing career abroad, expressed concern over Highlanders' worrying trend of conceding late goals - a habit that has already cost them dearly this season.

"I've noticed that Highlanders have been conceding late goals. It's a trend that has denied them maximum points on at least three occasions," said Hadebe. "There's a need for them to work on their last-minute concentration levels. I understand they are still rebuilding and getting to know each other, but this is something they must fix fast."

His comments come ahead of Bosso's challenging Week Five fixture away to Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium this afternoon.

Just last weekend, Highlanders were stunned by a stoppage-time equaliser from newcomers Scottland FC, despite leading from the 80th minute. A week earlier, they surrendered a 2-0 lead against GreenFuel, conceding twice in the closing stages to settle for a draw.

Bosso head coach Kelvin Kaindu acknowledged the late-game collapses and cautioned his players against complacency as they head into what could be a tricky away assignment.

"They will be playing at their traditional home ground, and even though they've had a slow start, we must not go there relaxed," said Kaindu. "We need to play the kind of football we want to play, stay switched on, and be disciplined."

Kaindu, who previously coached Triangle and How Mine, also revealed that key players Never Rauzhi and Talent Dube were undergoing late fitness tests after sustaining knocks in the Scottland game.

"We hope they'll be fit for the match. The medical team has been working around the clock, and the signs are encouraging," he added.

Triangle, under the stewardship of veteran coach Luke "Doctor" Masomere, are winless in four starts and will be banking on home advantage to ignite their season.

Highlanders, meanwhile, are still chasing their first away win of the campaign and must collect maximum points to keep pace with the league's early front-runners.

Elsewhere in the League

In other league news, TelOne striker Washington Navaya has been named March Player of the Month following a string of stellar performances, while Takesure Chiragwi of Ngezi Platinum Stars was crowned Coach of the Month, recognising his team's impressive start to the season.

With the pressure mounting and every point becoming increasingly crucial, Bosso will need to heed Hadebe's warning - or risk falling off the pace in a fiercely contested title race.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Hadebe, #Bosso, #League

Comments


Must Read

Eddie Cross fails to provide evidence of Mnangagwa corruption

15 hrs ago | 644 Views

109 Geza31 demo activists arrested! Nyokayemabhunu, Geza, tell us, what are you doing about it?

16 hrs ago | 643 Views

Unpacking the Great Legal Controversy: Zimura vs Nacz and the Zimbabwe Musicians Association (Part 1)

17 hrs ago | 355 Views

Justice Ministry suspends Zimura's controversial US$150 cover band tariff

18 hrs ago | 368 Views

Rand crashes past R19 to the dollar under Ramaphosa's watch

19 hrs ago | 5844 Views

G4S sells South African Cash-in-Transit business

19 hrs ago | 970 Views

Eddie Cross apologies to Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Zimbabwe's dodgy mandatory electrical inspections suspended

20 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Zanu-PF recruits content creators and journalists for 'Movement for Change'

21 hrs ago | 756 Views

Zimbabwean challenges Gerda Steyn at the Two Oceans Marathon

21 hrs ago | 254 Views

Bulawayo council staff caught in illegal forex deals

22 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zapu councillor seeks US$400,000 for dam construction

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

Highlanders CEO resigns

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

23 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe reserves haulage and logistics industry for citizens

05 Apr 2025 at 10:40hrs | 2950 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail bid ruling deferred to Monday

05 Apr 2025 at 10:13hrs | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health warns public about nurse recruitment scam

05 Apr 2025 at 10:06hrs | 223 Views

Is Emmerson Mnangagwa under threat?

05 Apr 2025 at 09:54hrs | 755 Views

Zanu-PF councilor arrested over 'Mnangagwa must go' post

05 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 1077 Views

Shortage of contraceptives hits Zaka amid fears of smuggling to SA

05 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 265 Views

Fierce battle within Zanu-PF

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 1286 Views

Highlanders plunged into turmoil

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 348 Views

Zanu-PF official dismisses 'rebel plots', vows support for Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 217 Views

Gunfire and fear: Bulawayo grapples with a surge in deadly crime

05 Apr 2025 at 08:38hrs | 267 Views

Maninja named Bosso player of the month

05 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 82 Views

Tendai Biti slams Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda as a corrupt power grab

05 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 117 Views

Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

04 Apr 2025 at 15:52hrs | 9712 Views

'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

04 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 3015 Views

Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

04 Apr 2025 at 14:08hrs | 1254 Views

Choppies exits Zimbabwe with US$1 million loss

04 Apr 2025 at 13:39hrs | 990 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

04 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 697 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:46hrs | 916 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 2660 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 723 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:35hrs | 920 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

04 Apr 2025 at 10:09hrs | 880 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:53hrs | 988 Views

Zimbabwe will never be free with more analysts than activists

04 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 279 Views

Zanu-PF laughs off Geza's bid to remove Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:30hrs | 765 Views

Zimbabwean wins South Africa's Betway PSL player of the month

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 3215 Views

17 Malawians to spend over two weeks in Zimbabwe jail

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 328 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa facing pressure to resign?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:28hrs | 1221 Views

Blessed Mhlanga seeks bail after High Court denial

04 Apr 2025 at 08:27hrs | 226 Views

Woman missing after crocodile attack

04 Apr 2025 at 08:26hrs | 283 Views

Mangoma slams ZETDC over US$25 inspection fee

04 Apr 2025 at 08:24hrs | 500 Views

ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 156 Views

Bosso CEO suspended over transfer fee irregularities?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 327 Views

Bulawayo steps up efforts to revive Central and Centenary Parks

04 Apr 2025 at 08:20hrs | 1649 Views

Zimbabwe prisons officer arrested for illegal sex booster drugs

04 Apr 2025 at 08:19hrs | 593 Views