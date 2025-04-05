Hadebe urges Highlanders to stay sharp

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNITED States-based Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has called on his former club Highlanders to sharpen their focus in the dying minutes of matches, warning that lapses in concentration could derail their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title ambitions.Hadebe, who once donned Bosso's famous black-and-white stripes before moving on to Chicken Inn, Bantu Rovers, and eventually a flourishing career abroad, expressed concern over Highlanders' worrying trend of conceding late goals - a habit that has already cost them dearly this season."I've noticed that Highlanders have been conceding late goals. It's a trend that has denied them maximum points on at least three occasions," said Hadebe. "There's a need for them to work on their last-minute concentration levels. I understand they are still rebuilding and getting to know each other, but this is something they must fix fast."His comments come ahead of Bosso's challenging Week Five fixture away to Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium this afternoon.Just last weekend, Highlanders were stunned by a stoppage-time equaliser from newcomers Scottland FC, despite leading from the 80th minute. A week earlier, they surrendered a 2-0 lead against GreenFuel, conceding twice in the closing stages to settle for a draw.Bosso head coach Kelvin Kaindu acknowledged the late-game collapses and cautioned his players against complacency as they head into what could be a tricky away assignment."They will be playing at their traditional home ground, and even though they've had a slow start, we must not go there relaxed," said Kaindu. "We need to play the kind of football we want to play, stay switched on, and be disciplined."Kaindu, who previously coached Triangle and How Mine, also revealed that key players Never Rauzhi and Talent Dube were undergoing late fitness tests after sustaining knocks in the Scottland game."We hope they'll be fit for the match. The medical team has been working around the clock, and the signs are encouraging," he added.Triangle, under the stewardship of veteran coach Luke "Doctor" Masomere, are winless in four starts and will be banking on home advantage to ignite their season.Highlanders, meanwhile, are still chasing their first away win of the campaign and must collect maximum points to keep pace with the league's early front-runners.Elsewhere in the LeagueIn other league news, TelOne striker Washington Navaya has been named March Player of the Month following a string of stellar performances, while Takesure Chiragwi of Ngezi Platinum Stars was crowned Coach of the Month, recognising his team's impressive start to the season.With the pressure mounting and every point becoming increasingly crucial, Bosso will need to heed Hadebe's warning - or risk falling off the pace in a fiercely contested title race.