Zimbabwe decentralises title deed processing system for farms

The Government has embarked on a nationwide decentralisation of the farm title deed processing system in a bold move to streamline land tenure services and improve access for farmers across the country.

The initiative, which forms part of the ongoing Land Tenure Implementation Programme launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in December last year, aims to bring services closer to farming communities while reinforcing Zimbabwe's commitment to secure land ownership and increased agricultural productivity.

Previously centralised in Harare, the title deed processing system has seen an overwhelming response, prompting authorities to roll out fully equipped title deeds offices in all provinces. The decentralisation is expected to reduce travel costs and logistical burdens for farmers who were previously required to journey to the capital for processing.

The programme has already exceeded expectations. While authorities initially aimed to process 2,500 applications by March 31, a total of 2,518 farmers had already applied by that date - with 525 of them seeking mortgage support.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the high uptake has highlighted the need to expand service points across the country.

"We have found out that our one-stop centre is now overwhelmed and farmers are travelling long distances to Harare, so we are decentralising to establish title deeds offices countrywide," said Prof Jiri.

"We are happy to announce that the issuance of title deeds started slowly but gained momentum. So far, US$74 million has been raised through the mortgage applications."

The title deed programme is a key pillar of the Second Republic's drive to unlock agricultural potential and stimulate economic growth in pursuit of Vision 2030. More than 13,000 farms have already been surveyed and deemed eligible to receive title deeds.

Eligible beneficiaries include farmers operating under model A1 and A2 schemes, old resettlement areas, commercial settlement schemes, and small-scale commercial farms.

"The farmers will now have full confidence to invest in medium- and long-term infrastructure and production ventures on the farms now that there is certainty," said Prof Jiri. "Such investments will certainly boost productivity."

A key component of the programme is the ability for farmers to use title deeds as collateral, opening access to financing opportunities from financial institutions.

"Financial institutions require collateral security to issue loans and these title deeds are very good collateral for that purpose," said Prof Jiri.

So far, the Government has partnered with four banks to offer mortgage arrangements and is in discussions with more institutions as the financial sector increasingly views agriculture as a high-potential investment.

The Land Tenure Implementation Programme also reinforces the irreversibility of the land reform programme, ensuring that redistributed land remains under Zimbabwean ownership and control. It seeks to transform agricultural land into a bankable, registrable, and transferable asset, further integrating it into the formal economy.

As Zimbabwe positions agriculture at the centre of its development agenda, the decentralisation of land tenure services represents a significant stride toward empowering farmers, stimulating investment, and accelerating rural economic transformation.

