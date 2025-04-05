Highlanders' ex-CEO faces police probe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club has been thrust into the eye of a storm following explosive allegations of corruption and financial misconduct involving former chief executive officer Brian Moyo, who resigned under pressure amid mounting scrutiny.The scandal, centred around the transfer of two players from Bulawayo Chiefs, has now escalated into a full-blown police investigation. Sources close to the matter confirmed that Highlanders treasurer Nkani Khoza officially lodged a criminal complaint at Khumalo Police Station on Friday, triggering law enforcement involvement.Although Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said she was yet to receive formal details of the report, Zimpapers Sports Hub understands that the case is being treated with urgency due to its potentially criminal nature.Bogus Invoice Sparks ProbeAt the heart of the scandal is an alleged fraudulent transaction in which Moyo is accused of inflating the transfer fee for two players from Bulawayo Chiefs. According to insiders, Moyo presented an invoice of US$23,000 to the Highlanders board - a figure US$5,000 more than the actual agreed amount of US$18,000 with Bulawayo Chiefs.The discrepancy quickly raised suspicions, prompting an internal audit that uncovered what club sources describe as a "deliberate scheme to siphon funds."Further revelations suggest that Moyo colluded with Bulawayo Chiefs administrator Andrew Mandigora in the scheme. The duo allegedly shared the excess funds, with Moyo pocketing US$2,000 and Mandigora US$3,000."This was a blatant breach of trust and a betrayal of the club's values," said a source familiar with the investigation."The matter is no longer just internal - it has escalated into a full-blown criminal issue."Highlanders responded swiftly, confirming Moyo's resignation and outlining steps taken to deal with the fallout."Highlanders has received and accepted the resignation letter from CEO Brian Moyo. His resignation comes at a time when the club had already initiated investigations and a disciplinary process following allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds," read the club's official statement."The club assures its stakeholders that due process will be followed, and the matter will be fully resolved through the relevant legal channels."Police are expected to formally charge Moyo pending the outcome of investigations, with potential charges including fraud and misappropriation of funds. The investigation is likely to delve deeper into the club's recent financial transactions, with more individuals potentially implicated.Supporters Demand AccountabilityThe scandal has rocked the Highlanders faithful, sparking calls for a complete overhaul of the club's administrative systems. Fans and stakeholders are urging the executive to introduce tighter internal controls and ensure transparency moving forward."This should be a wake-up call. Bosso belongs to the people, and we won't tolerate corruption. Heads must roll if we're to restore integrity," said one passionate supporter on social media.As the probe deepens, the case could mark a defining moment in Highlanders' efforts to clean up its governance structures and reinforce accountability at one of Zimbabwe's most storied football institutions.