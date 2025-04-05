Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare fails to polish the Diamonds

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Manica Diamonds 1-0 Dynamos
A first-half stunner from Charles Teguru was all Manica Diamonds needed to edge Dynamos 1-0 in a fiercely contested Castle Lager Premier Soccer League showdown at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday.

Despite a dominant second-half performance by the Harare giants, the hosts held firm to register a crucial three points in front of an electric home crowd and under the crisp autumn skies of Mutare.

Teguru struck in the 14th minute, capitalising on a defensive lapse following a long throw-in from Lawrence Masibera. The Dynamos backline failed to clear their lines, and Teguru made no mistake with a sweetly timed volley that left goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa with no chance.

The match had all the hallmarks of a classic – intensity, tempo, and moments of brilliance – but Dynamos' lack of cutting edge in the final third proved costly.

"I think the team showed potential and class," said Dynamos coach Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe after the match. "But it remains painful that we couldn't get a goal or two despite creating so many chances."

Chigowe also acknowledged the importance of improving home form if Dynamos are to remain in the title conversation.

"We just have to stay focused. Going forward, we need to ensure that we post good results at home," he added.

Manica Diamonds started with intent and nearly went ahead even earlier, with Evans Katema failing to tap in a low cross from Teguru. Ransome Pavari, a late inclusion, rattled the crossbar with a bullet header from a Farai Banda corner as the home side pressed for the opener.

The breakthrough came shortly after, and although Teguru missed a golden opportunity to double his tally with a free header later in the first half, and Tafiremutsa had to pull off a sharp save to deny Bret Amidu, the damage had already been done.

Dynamos returned from the break with renewed energy and tactical changes, notably pushing Emmanuel Jalai into midfield – a move that improved their ball retention and attacking build-up.

However, despite camping in the Manica Diamonds half and enjoying the lion's share of possession, their efforts were repeatedly thwarted by disciplined defending and their own poor decision-making in front of goal.

Even the vocal support from the traveling Dynamos fans couldn't inspire a turnaround.

Speaking on behalf of head coach Jairos Tapera, Manica Diamonds assistant coach Tafadzwa Mashiri applauded his team's performance but lamented the missed opportunities.

"It was a good game for us, even though our conversion rate was poor," Mashiri said. "We could have scored more than one, but we're happy with the win and the three points. Dynamos are not an easy team to beat."

The result dents Dynamos' momentum as the race for the league title intensifies. With every point now critical, the Harare side knows their hopes may hinge on taking full advantage of their home fixtures.

For Manica Diamonds, the victory serves as a reminder that they are not to be underestimated - especially on home soil.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

CCC councillors demand US$4,000 vehicle loan

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe fast-tracking ZiG banknotes rollout

2 mins ago | 0 Views

4 new schools planned for Bulawayo

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean banks face backlash over excessive charges

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Highlanders' ex-CEO faces police probe

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises title deed processing system for farms

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Hadebe urges Highlanders to stay sharp

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Eddie Cross fails to provide evidence of Mnangagwa corruption

15 hrs ago | 646 Views

109 Geza31 demo activists arrested! Nyokayemabhunu, Geza, tell us, what are you doing about it?

16 hrs ago | 648 Views

Unpacking the Great Legal Controversy: Zimura vs Nacz and the Zimbabwe Musicians Association (Part 1)

17 hrs ago | 355 Views

Justice Ministry suspends Zimura's controversial US$150 cover band tariff

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

Rand crashes past R19 to the dollar under Ramaphosa's watch

19 hrs ago | 5893 Views

G4S sells South African Cash-in-Transit business

19 hrs ago | 975 Views

Eddie Cross apologies to Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Zimbabwe's dodgy mandatory electrical inspections suspended

21 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Zanu-PF recruits content creators and journalists for 'Movement for Change'

21 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zimbabwean challenges Gerda Steyn at the Two Oceans Marathon

21 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo council staff caught in illegal forex deals

22 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zapu councillor seeks US$400,000 for dam construction

22 hrs ago | 266 Views

Highlanders CEO resigns

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

23 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe reserves haulage and logistics industry for citizens

05 Apr 2025 at 10:40hrs | 2984 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail bid ruling deferred to Monday

05 Apr 2025 at 10:13hrs | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health warns public about nurse recruitment scam

05 Apr 2025 at 10:06hrs | 223 Views

Is Emmerson Mnangagwa under threat?

05 Apr 2025 at 09:54hrs | 757 Views

Zanu-PF councilor arrested over 'Mnangagwa must go' post

05 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 1079 Views

Shortage of contraceptives hits Zaka amid fears of smuggling to SA

05 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 265 Views

Fierce battle within Zanu-PF

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 1286 Views

Highlanders plunged into turmoil

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 348 Views

Zanu-PF official dismisses 'rebel plots', vows support for Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 218 Views

Gunfire and fear: Bulawayo grapples with a surge in deadly crime

05 Apr 2025 at 08:38hrs | 267 Views

Maninja named Bosso player of the month

05 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 82 Views

Tendai Biti slams Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda as a corrupt power grab

05 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 117 Views

Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

04 Apr 2025 at 15:52hrs | 9722 Views

'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

04 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 3015 Views

Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

04 Apr 2025 at 14:08hrs | 1255 Views

Choppies exits Zimbabwe with US$1 million loss

04 Apr 2025 at 13:39hrs | 990 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

04 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 697 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:46hrs | 916 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 2660 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 723 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:35hrs | 920 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

04 Apr 2025 at 10:09hrs | 881 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:53hrs | 989 Views

Zimbabwe will never be free with more analysts than activists

04 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 279 Views

Zanu-PF laughs off Geza's bid to remove Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:30hrs | 770 Views

Zimbabwean wins South Africa's Betway PSL player of the month

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 3216 Views

17 Malawians to spend over two weeks in Zimbabwe jail

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 328 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa facing pressure to resign?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:28hrs | 1223 Views