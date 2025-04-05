Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa rallies Africa to align education with industry needs

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on African governments, private sector players, academic institutions, and the diaspora to scale up investment in research and development (R&D) as a key driver for unlocking the continent's full potential in critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, climate change, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the official opening of the 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls on Friday, President Mnangagwa emphasised the urgent need for Africa to rethink and reform its education systems to produce solution-oriented graduates capable of driving industrialisation and sustainable development.

Held under the theme "Translating our Educational Advancement to Continental Development," the summit drew ministers of education, scholars, policymakers, and development partners from across Africa. It marked the first time the high-level summit was hosted in Zimbabwe, following previous editions in Rwanda and the United Kingdom.

"Our governments, private sector, academic institutions, and diaspora must collaborate to avail the necessary funding to promote research, be it in agriculture, healthcare, climate change, or Artificial Intelligence," said President Mnangagwa.

He stressed that reforms in the education sector should move beyond traditional academic achievements to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and practical skills aligned with market demands.

"We must produce graduates who are not just job seekers but solution-driven individuals. These reforms must leverage our tangible and intangible indigenous endowments to bring about socio-economic transformation," he said.

Mnangagwa challenged universities and colleges across Africa to form strategic partnerships with industries to co-develop curricula that are in sync with labour market needs. He said such partnerships would ensure a seamless transition from education to employment, improving both job readiness and economic productivity.

Highlighting Zimbabwe's inclusive development mantra, "leaving no one and no place behind," the President underscored the importance of equitable access to education for all, especially marginalised groups such as women, girls, and people with disabilities.

"Women and girls, in particular, must be empowered to excel in all fields, breaking barriers and contributing meaningfully to our continent's progress," he said.

President Mnangagwa also addressed the urgent need to bridge the digital divide, which he identified as a significant barrier to education across many African countries. He called for robust investment in ICT infrastructure, digital learning platforms, and literacy programs to ensure no learner is left behind in the digital age.

He further urged African scholars, authors, and publishers to step up efforts in producing Afro-centric reading materials and learning resources that promote African values, languages, and identity.

"Let us build a responsive education system that teaches, transforms, and empowers students to shape a better future," Mnangagwa said. "Education must enable us to take pride in our African identity and preserve our rich cultural heritage."

In closing, the President challenged summit delegates to ensure that their discussions yield actionable outcomes, including measurable targets and practical policy frameworks that position education as the cornerstone of Africa's development.

"We all have a duty to redefine strategic approaches to make Africa's education systems the engines of modernisation and industrialisation. Through collective effort, shared prosperity and a better quality of life for our people must become a reality," he said.

The summit, jointly organised by the Global Skills Hub UK, Africa Education Stakeholders, and the Government of Zimbabwe, is expected to release a communique with concrete resolutions aimed at transforming Africa's education sector to better serve its development aspirations.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


