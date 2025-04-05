Imiklomelo kaDakamela Festival lights up Nkayi with cultural celebrations

News / National

by Staff reporter

The third edition of the Imiklomelo kaDakamela festival held in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, on Friday and Saturday, lived up to expectations as the event brought the usually quiet district to life. A celebration of culture, the festival attracted a large turnout, marking the growing significance of the ceremony, which aims to recognize outstanding Zimbabweans across various fields.Though the spotlight was largely on traditional leaders from across the country, the festival also saw an impressive turnout from citizens who traveled from various regions, underscoring the popularity and expanding reach of the event.Among the prominent personalities who graced the festival were Zimbabwean cultural icons such as Nomashawekazi "Lady Tshawe" Damasane, Madlela Skhobokhobo, and Nkululeko Dube, as well as South African-based actor Chrispen Nyathi. These figures mingled with local royalty, further elevating the cultural significance of the gathering, which has become one of the most important celebrations of heritage in the Matabeleland region.The venue, Dakamela Primary School, transformed into an informal trade fair, with some of the most recognizable brands and companies showcasing their products and services. The public, clearly captivated by the event, explored the exhibits, making the festival not only a cultural occasion but also a platform for business and community interaction.Speaking at the event, Chief Nkalakatha of Nkayi expressed his delight at the growing success of the festival, noting the impressive increase in attendance since its inception."I have been coming here from the beginning. I remember, we were not so many when we started. However, there are now a lot more people, and this shows that the awards are growing. It is my desire to see that our culture, the way we dress, and the way we conduct ourselves, should never change," Chief Nkalakatha said. "We are here at the mercy and goodwill of our ancestors, and we hope that we continue honoring them with such initiatives."Mr. Nicholas Moyo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture, praised the event for its role in fostering national cultural awareness and celebration. He confirmed the government's full support for the awards, noting that they play an essential part in promoting Zimbabwean culture."I would like to congratulate Chief Dakamela for uplifting our nation and giving us a chance to recognize who we are," Moyo said. "We are thankful because such a big thought is an indication of the bright future ahead of us. We have taken a resolution as the Government to support this initiative because it shows the power of culture and the unity that our people have."Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Albert Mavhunga, also expressed his support for the event, emphasizing the Government's commitment to encouraging citizens to take responsibility for the development of their communities."The President always says the country is built by its citizens. What today has shown me is that there are people here who are ready to build their region. There's a chief who is ready to build the place and people under his rule. No one will be left behind, the President is looking after them, the Government is looking out for them, and their chief is taking care of them," Mavhunga said.The festival continues to grow in prominence, not only as a cultural gathering but as a symbol of the pride and unity of the people of Nkayi and beyond. With the support of both the Government and the public, Imiklomelo kaDakamela promises to remain an important event on Zimbabwe's cultural calendar for years to come.