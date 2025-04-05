Zimbabwe secures 3 month ARV supply

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has secured an additional three-month supply of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to ensure uninterrupted treatment for people living with HIV, Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora confirmed during a question-and-answer session in Senate on Thursday.Addressing concerns over potential shortages of the life-saving medication, Dr. Mombeshora assured lawmakers that the country's stock of ARVs would last until the end of September, following the recent procurement of an additional batch of medication. This new supply complements an earlier six-month stock purchased at the beginning of the year.The announcement comes amid growing concerns regarding potential disruptions to Zimbabwe's health programs, as the United States government has significantly reduced its foreign aid for HIV/AIDS treatment initiatives, particularly through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program.Dr. Mombeshora explained that the Government had marshalled domestic resources, including funds from the National AIDS Trust Fund (AIDS Levy), to procure the new consignment."We buy a six-month supply. For the first six months up to June, we have enough medicines and tablets. After purchasing the second batch, we will have sufficient supply from June to September," said Dr. Mombeshora. "We are using money raised locally, and we prioritize ARVs, TB, and malaria medication."The National AIDS Trust Fund, which receives contributions from taxes on income, is the primary domestic source of funding for Zimbabwe's HIV/AIDS response. The levy, established in 1999, is crucial for maintaining the country's fight against the epidemic, especially as international funding has dwindled.Dr. Mombeshora assured the public that the Government is committed to securing future ARV supplies, with ongoing engagement with Treasury for additional funding to guarantee continuous availability of HIV treatment."HIV/AIDS is a priority, and we will not have a shortage of medication. I urge those on treatment to continue taking their medication as prescribed," he added, dismissing fears of stockouts among Zimbabweans living with HIV.In a related debate, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, urged Zimbabweans to focus on local solutions to the funding challenges brought about by the U.S. aid cuts, instead of lamenting the loss of external support."Every country has the sovereign right to decide how it allocates aid, and Zimbabwe must respect those decisions," said Prof. Murwira. "We have the legislative authority to fund our own health programs through domestic resources."Zimbabwe's innovative financing mechanisms, such as the AIDS levy and the mobile airtime health levy, have become increasingly vital in funding the country's health sector amid economic challenges and the reduction in foreign aid. The mobile airtime health levy, a 5 percent surcharge on telecommunication services, helps finance the procurement of medicines and health-related expenses.While the reduction in PEPFAR funding has created challenges for Zimbabwe and other African nations, these domestic funding tools, combined with Government commitment, have ensured that Zimbabwe can continue providing essential HIV care.Currently, Zimbabwe has over 1.2 million people receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART), and the Government is determined to keep this momentum going despite the global funding challenges.The latest update from Dr. Mombeshora and government officials offers much-needed reassurance to Zimbabwe's HIV-positive community, ensuring that the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic continues unabated despite external financial uncertainties.