Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe secures 3 month ARV supply

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has secured an additional three-month supply of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to ensure uninterrupted treatment for people living with HIV, Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora confirmed during a question-and-answer session in Senate on Thursday.

Addressing concerns over potential shortages of the life-saving medication, Dr. Mombeshora assured lawmakers that the country's stock of ARVs would last until the end of September, following the recent procurement of an additional batch of medication. This new supply complements an earlier six-month stock purchased at the beginning of the year.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns regarding potential disruptions to Zimbabwe's health programs, as the United States government has significantly reduced its foreign aid for HIV/AIDS treatment initiatives, particularly through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program.

Dr. Mombeshora explained that the Government had marshalled domestic resources, including funds from the National AIDS Trust Fund (AIDS Levy), to procure the new consignment.

"We buy a six-month supply. For the first six months up to June, we have enough medicines and tablets. After purchasing the second batch, we will have sufficient supply from June to September," said Dr. Mombeshora. "We are using money raised locally, and we prioritize ARVs, TB, and malaria medication."

The National AIDS Trust Fund, which receives contributions from taxes on income, is the primary domestic source of funding for Zimbabwe's HIV/AIDS response. The levy, established in 1999, is crucial for maintaining the country's fight against the epidemic, especially as international funding has dwindled.

Dr. Mombeshora assured the public that the Government is committed to securing future ARV supplies, with ongoing engagement with Treasury for additional funding to guarantee continuous availability of HIV treatment.

"HIV/AIDS is a priority, and we will not have a shortage of medication. I urge those on treatment to continue taking their medication as prescribed," he added, dismissing fears of stockouts among Zimbabweans living with HIV.

In a related debate, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, urged Zimbabweans to focus on local solutions to the funding challenges brought about by the U.S. aid cuts, instead of lamenting the loss of external support.

"Every country has the sovereign right to decide how it allocates aid, and Zimbabwe must respect those decisions," said Prof. Murwira. "We have the legislative authority to fund our own health programs through domestic resources."

Zimbabwe's innovative financing mechanisms, such as the AIDS levy and the mobile airtime health levy, have become increasingly vital in funding the country's health sector amid economic challenges and the reduction in foreign aid. The mobile airtime health levy, a 5 percent surcharge on telecommunication services, helps finance the procurement of medicines and health-related expenses.

While the reduction in PEPFAR funding has created challenges for Zimbabwe and other African nations, these domestic funding tools, combined with Government commitment, have ensured that Zimbabwe can continue providing essential HIV care.

Currently, Zimbabwe has over 1.2 million people receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART), and the Government is determined to keep this momentum going despite the global funding challenges.

The latest update from Dr. Mombeshora and government officials offers much-needed reassurance to Zimbabwe's HIV-positive community, ensuring that the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic continues unabated despite external financial uncertainties.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #ARV, #Supply, #Secure

Comments


Must Read

Imiklomelo kaDakamela Festival lights up Nkayi with cultural celebrations

51 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Africa to align education with industry needs

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Dembare fails to polish the Diamonds

3 mins ago | 0 Views

CCC councillors demand US$4,000 vehicle loan

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe fast-tracking ZiG banknotes rollout

4 mins ago | 0 Views

4 new schools planned for Bulawayo

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwean banks face backlash over excessive charges

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Highlanders' ex-CEO faces police probe

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises title deed processing system for farms

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Hadebe urges Highlanders to stay sharp

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Eddie Cross fails to provide evidence of Mnangagwa corruption

15 hrs ago | 649 Views

109 Geza31 demo activists arrested! Nyokayemabhunu, Geza, tell us, what are you doing about it?

16 hrs ago | 650 Views

Unpacking the Great Legal Controversy: Zimura vs Nacz and the Zimbabwe Musicians Association (Part 1)

17 hrs ago | 356 Views

Justice Ministry suspends Zimura's controversial US$150 cover band tariff

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

Rand crashes past R19 to the dollar under Ramaphosa's watch

19 hrs ago | 5907 Views

G4S sells South African Cash-in-Transit business

19 hrs ago | 975 Views

Eddie Cross apologies to Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Zimbabwe's dodgy mandatory electrical inspections suspended

21 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Zanu-PF recruits content creators and journalists for 'Movement for Change'

21 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zimbabwean challenges Gerda Steyn at the Two Oceans Marathon

21 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo council staff caught in illegal forex deals

22 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zapu councillor seeks US$400,000 for dam construction

22 hrs ago | 266 Views

Highlanders CEO resigns

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

23 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe reserves haulage and logistics industry for citizens

05 Apr 2025 at 10:40hrs | 2989 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail bid ruling deferred to Monday

05 Apr 2025 at 10:13hrs | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health warns public about nurse recruitment scam

05 Apr 2025 at 10:06hrs | 223 Views

Is Emmerson Mnangagwa under threat?

05 Apr 2025 at 09:54hrs | 757 Views

Zanu-PF councilor arrested over 'Mnangagwa must go' post

05 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 1079 Views

Shortage of contraceptives hits Zaka amid fears of smuggling to SA

05 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 265 Views

Fierce battle within Zanu-PF

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 1286 Views

Highlanders plunged into turmoil

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 348 Views

Zanu-PF official dismisses 'rebel plots', vows support for Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 218 Views

Gunfire and fear: Bulawayo grapples with a surge in deadly crime

05 Apr 2025 at 08:38hrs | 267 Views

Maninja named Bosso player of the month

05 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 82 Views

Tendai Biti slams Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda as a corrupt power grab

05 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 117 Views

Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

04 Apr 2025 at 15:52hrs | 9724 Views

'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

04 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 3015 Views

Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

04 Apr 2025 at 14:08hrs | 1255 Views

Choppies exits Zimbabwe with US$1 million loss

04 Apr 2025 at 13:39hrs | 990 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

04 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 697 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:46hrs | 916 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 2661 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 723 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:35hrs | 920 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

04 Apr 2025 at 10:09hrs | 881 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:53hrs | 990 Views

Zimbabwe will never be free with more analysts than activists

04 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 279 Views

Zanu-PF laughs off Geza's bid to remove Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:30hrs | 770 Views