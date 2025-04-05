'Eddie must carry his Cross'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere has strongly condemned former opposition politician Eddie Cross for his recent unsubstantiated allegations against the First Family, describing him as an "excitable charlatan" with a colonial mindset.On March 31, Cross made a series of explosive accusations in an interview with a South African television station, alleging corruption involving the First Family. These allegations quickly sparked public outcry. However, Cross later issued a statement, circulated on social media platform X, where he admitted to making baseless claims, apologizing "unreservedly" for his comments, and acknowledging that he did not have sufficient evidence to back up his allegations.Despite his apology, Cross stood by his intention to provide President Emmerson Mnangagwa with a dossier of evidence to support his accusations, though he admitted that he was unable to substantiate any of the claims with concrete proof.In response to the controversy, Minister Muswere sharply rebuked Cross, accusing him of harboring "imperialist residue" in his thinking, which he claimed was rooted in the belief that black people can only succeed with the assistance of white people."His outrageous, unsubstantiated, wild and defamatory statements reflect the imperialist residue that is still in his mind that black people can only succeed because of assistance of white people. His advice amounts to nothing," Minister Muswere said.Muswere also questioned Cross's credibility, calling him an "excitable charlatan" who has repeatedly abused his proximity to power. The Minister pointed out that Cross, a former Rhodesian beneficiary, had no real understanding of the true power dynamics within the country, confusing proximity to power with actual influence."He is an unrepentant Rhodesian who is a beneficiary of racist Rhodesian policies, who confuses proximity to power as real power and has been abusing the proximity to power," Muswere remarked.The Minister emphasized that the Government is always open to hearing ideas but made it clear that Cross's recent conduct was unacceptable."He is given to the business of megaphone advisories. As Government, we welcome ideas, but not the nonsense he spews. During the day, he pretends to support us, but when at night or before rolling cameras, his true chameleon-like character becomes manifest and he becomes excitable to the extent that he masquerades as a fountain of knowledge," Muswere said.Muswere concluded his remarks by urging Cross to cease undermining others and making unfounded allegations, reinforcing that all people should be treated with respect and dignity."That behaviour of undermining other people should stop forthwith. We are all equal because of God," he added.The exchange marks another chapter in the ongoing political discourse in Zimbabwe, with Cross's controversial statements and subsequent apology adding fuel to the fire of debate surrounding the country's leadership and the dynamics within its political landscape.