Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Eddie must carry his Cross'

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere has strongly condemned former opposition politician Eddie Cross for his recent unsubstantiated allegations against the First Family, describing him as an "excitable charlatan" with a colonial mindset.

On March 31, Cross made a series of explosive accusations in an interview with a South African television station, alleging corruption involving the First Family. These allegations quickly sparked public outcry. However, Cross later issued a statement, circulated on social media platform X, where he admitted to making baseless claims, apologizing "unreservedly" for his comments, and acknowledging that he did not have sufficient evidence to back up his allegations.

Despite his apology, Cross stood by his intention to provide President Emmerson Mnangagwa with a dossier of evidence to support his accusations, though he admitted that he was unable to substantiate any of the claims with concrete proof.

In response to the controversy, Minister Muswere sharply rebuked Cross, accusing him of harboring "imperialist residue" in his thinking, which he claimed was rooted in the belief that black people can only succeed with the assistance of white people.

"His outrageous, unsubstantiated, wild and defamatory statements reflect the imperialist residue that is still in his mind that black people can only succeed because of assistance of white people. His advice amounts to nothing," Minister Muswere said.

Muswere also questioned Cross's credibility, calling him an "excitable charlatan" who has repeatedly abused his proximity to power. The Minister pointed out that Cross, a former Rhodesian beneficiary, had no real understanding of the true power dynamics within the country, confusing proximity to power with actual influence.

"He is an unrepentant Rhodesian who is a beneficiary of racist Rhodesian policies, who confuses proximity to power as real power and has been abusing the proximity to power," Muswere remarked.

The Minister emphasized that the Government is always open to hearing ideas but made it clear that Cross's recent conduct was unacceptable.

"He is given to the business of megaphone advisories. As Government, we welcome ideas, but not the nonsense he spews. During the day, he pretends to support us, but when at night or before rolling cameras, his true chameleon-like character becomes manifest and he becomes excitable to the extent that he masquerades as a fountain of knowledge," Muswere said.

Muswere concluded his remarks by urging Cross to cease undermining others and making unfounded allegations, reinforcing that all people should be treated with respect and dignity.

"That behaviour of undermining other people should stop forthwith. We are all equal because of God," he added.

The exchange marks another chapter in the ongoing political discourse in Zimbabwe, with Cross's controversial statements and subsequent apology adding fuel to the fire of debate surrounding the country's leadership and the dynamics within its political landscape.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe farmers displaced by new city compensated

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe secures 3 month ARV supply

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Imiklomelo kaDakamela Festival lights up Nkayi with cultural celebrations

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Africa to align education with industry needs

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Dembare fails to polish the Diamonds

5 mins ago | 0 Views

CCC councillors demand US$4,000 vehicle loan

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe fast-tracking ZiG banknotes rollout

6 mins ago | 0 Views

4 new schools planned for Bulawayo

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwean banks face backlash over excessive charges

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Highlanders' ex-CEO faces police probe

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises title deed processing system for farms

10 mins ago | 0 Views

Hadebe urges Highlanders to stay sharp

11 mins ago | 0 Views

Eddie Cross fails to provide evidence of Mnangagwa corruption

15 hrs ago | 653 Views

109 Geza31 demo activists arrested! Nyokayemabhunu, Geza, tell us, what are you doing about it?

16 hrs ago | 652 Views

Unpacking the Great Legal Controversy: Zimura vs Nacz and the Zimbabwe Musicians Association (Part 1)

17 hrs ago | 357 Views

Justice Ministry suspends Zimura's controversial US$150 cover band tariff

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

Rand crashes past R19 to the dollar under Ramaphosa's watch

19 hrs ago | 5921 Views

G4S sells South African Cash-in-Transit business

19 hrs ago | 976 Views

Eddie Cross apologies to Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Zimbabwe's dodgy mandatory electrical inspections suspended

21 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zanu-PF recruits content creators and journalists for 'Movement for Change'

21 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zimbabwean challenges Gerda Steyn at the Two Oceans Marathon

21 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo council staff caught in illegal forex deals

22 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zapu councillor seeks US$400,000 for dam construction

22 hrs ago | 266 Views

Highlanders CEO resigns

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

23 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe reserves haulage and logistics industry for citizens

05 Apr 2025 at 10:40hrs | 2997 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail bid ruling deferred to Monday

05 Apr 2025 at 10:13hrs | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health warns public about nurse recruitment scam

05 Apr 2025 at 10:06hrs | 223 Views

Is Emmerson Mnangagwa under threat?

05 Apr 2025 at 09:54hrs | 757 Views

Zanu-PF councilor arrested over 'Mnangagwa must go' post

05 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 1080 Views

Shortage of contraceptives hits Zaka amid fears of smuggling to SA

05 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 265 Views

Fierce battle within Zanu-PF

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 1286 Views

Highlanders plunged into turmoil

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 349 Views

Zanu-PF official dismisses 'rebel plots', vows support for Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 220 Views

Gunfire and fear: Bulawayo grapples with a surge in deadly crime

05 Apr 2025 at 08:38hrs | 267 Views

Maninja named Bosso player of the month

05 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 82 Views

Tendai Biti slams Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda as a corrupt power grab

05 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 117 Views

Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

04 Apr 2025 at 15:52hrs | 9726 Views

'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

04 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 3015 Views

Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

04 Apr 2025 at 14:08hrs | 1255 Views

Choppies exits Zimbabwe with US$1 million loss

04 Apr 2025 at 13:39hrs | 990 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

04 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 697 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:46hrs | 916 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 2662 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 723 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:35hrs | 920 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

04 Apr 2025 at 10:09hrs | 881 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:53hrs | 990 Views