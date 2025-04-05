Mnangagwa to suspend all tariffs on US goods

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that the Government of Zimbabwe will suspend all tariffs on goods originating from the United States in a bid to facilitate the growth of American imports in the Zimbabwean market and strengthen bilateral trade relations.In a statement posted on social media platform X on Saturday, President Mnangagwa highlighted the importance of reciprocal tariffs as a measure to protect domestic employment and industry. However, he emphasized Zimbabwe's policy of fostering amicable relations with all nations, particularly the United States, and noted that building positive trade partnerships is a priority for the country."While the principle of reciprocal tariffs holds merit as a tool for safeguarding domestic employment and industrial sectors, the Republic of Zimbabwe maintains a policy of fostering amicable relations with all nations, and cultivating adversarial relationships with none," President Mnangagwa stated.The President further explained that under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump, Zimbabwe is committed to improving bilateral relations with the United States. He expressed that the suspension of tariffs would open doors for the expansion of American imports into Zimbabwe, while simultaneously creating opportunities for Zimbabwean exports to the U.S."In the spirit of constructing a mutually beneficial and positive relationship with the United States of America, under the leadership of President Trump, I will direct the Zimbabwean Government to implement a suspension of all tariffs levied on goods originating from the United States. This measure is intended to facilitate the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market, while simultaneously promoting the growth of Zimbabwean exports destined for the United States," President Mnangagwa added.The decision marks a significant shift in Zimbabwe's trade policy, reflecting a broader effort to enhance international trade partnerships and attract investment. It is expected to encourage the inflow of American goods into the Zimbabwean market, boosting access to a range of products, while also opening new avenues for Zimbabwean exports, particularly in agricultural and industrial sectors.This development follows several recent initiatives by the Zimbabwean government to improve relations with Western nations, with the aim of enhancing economic growth and addressing trade imbalances. The move is also seen as a gesture of goodwill in fostering a positive diplomatic relationship with the United States, which has been instrumental in global trade dynamics.The suspension of tariffs is set to take effect in the coming weeks, with Zimbabwean officials working to ensure a smooth implementation process. As part of the broader strategy, the government is also exploring avenues for increasing exports to the U.S. to balance the trade exchange and benefit both economies.